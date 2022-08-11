Angelo Gordon Joins Novata General Partner Advisory Committee to Advance ESG in Private Markets

Novata’s GP Advisory Committee is a group of leading private investment firms who embody purpose and authenticity in their approach to ESG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angelo Gordon, a $50 billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, has joined Novata’s General Partner (GP) Advisory Committee. Novata, a public benefit corporation backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global and Omidyar Network, is the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets. Novata provides customers with a clear ‘on-ramp’ for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection into a secure database, and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

The Novata GP Advisory Committee, a group of the world’s leading private investment firms committed to ESG, provides critical guidance and recommendations to the Novata ecosystem on a range of ESG issues, including effective ESG measurement and benchmarking tools.

“Angelo Gordon is proud to partner with other industry leaders on the Novata GP Advisory Committee and welcomes the opportunity to provide insight into the evolving expectations for ESG measurement and reporting in private credit from the GP, legal, and accounting perspectives,” said Allison Binns, Global Head of ESG & Sustainable Investing Strategy at Angelo Gordon.

Ryan Ray, Angelo Gordon’s Special Counsel for ESG & Sustainable Investing Strategy, will serve as the firm’s representative on the GP Advisory Committee.

“I can speak for all of us at Novata that we are excited to welcome the first private credit firm, Angelo Gordon, to our GP Advisory Committee – a group of industry leaders focused on how to best advance ESG in the private markets and beyond,” said Scott Kennedy, President, Chief Strategy Officer, & Co-Founder of Novata. “Angelo Gordon is a leading example of a firm committed to incorporating ESG considerations into its investment process, and we look forward to gaining their valuable insights on these topics.”

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $50 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

