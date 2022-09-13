Andy Zook to Lead InterSystems North America Sales as Company Meets Growing Demand

Zook brings more than 20 years’ experience helping customers grow and adopt cloud-first strategies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced Andy Zook as the new Head of North America Sales. Zook brings more than 20 years of global technology sales experience spanning 14 countries. At InterSystems, Zook will play a crucial role in the next phase of the company’s growth as it meets evolving data management needs for organizations across the globe.

As the world continues to face a perfect storm fueled by supply chain disruption, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty, it’s critical that organizations across industries have access to unified, clean, and actionable data to drive better outcomes. As a results-oriented sales leader who is also relentlessly focused on helping customers achieve their desired outcomes, Zook’s impressive background in collaborating with internal cross-functional stakeholders to bring new solutions to the market will be vital to ensuring partner success.

“Andy brings a humble, collaborative leadership style that focuses on developing people and helping them achieve success,” said Paul Grabscheid, Vice President of Strategic Planning at InterSystems. “Along with his interpersonal skills and unique leadership style, Andy has a proven track record for accelerating customer success. He will play a critical role in helping InterSystems, and its partners, meet growing demand for data management and integration solutions across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, supply chain markets, and more.”

Zook comes to InterSystems after a 20-year career at analytics software company SAS where he was most recently the SVP of the Asia-Pacific region.

“While I am grateful for the last 20 years at SAS, I look forward to working alongside the executive team at InterSystems to meet the evolving data management needs of the modern enterprise,” said Zook. “InterSystems has an impressive commitment to customer success and I am excited to join the InterSystems team, supporting and enhancing those relationships.”

InterSystems assists millions of people in more than 80 countries with mission-critical data management decisions. As such, Zook’s commitment to customer success and extensive background in innovating new use cases and replicating them within any industry vertical is an essential skill that will help fuel growth for InterSystems and its partners.

Zook is a graduate of the University of North Carolina – Kenan-Flagler with a Master of Business Administration and a concentration in marketing and entrepreneurship. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a minor in statistics from North Carolina State University. He has spent the last 20 years in Singapore but recently moved back to the United States with his family.

To learn more about InterSystems, its leadership team, and how InterSystems technology can help your organization drive better business outcomes through actionable data, visit: www.intersystems.com.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 36 offices in 25 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

