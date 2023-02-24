Analytics Services Help German Firms Adapt to Disruptions

Companies have sharpened their focus on data and invested in analytics since pandemic triggered economic and business changes, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Germany finds that in 2020 and 2021, companies transformed data warehouse and business intelligence environments into new analytics capabilities, investing heavily in services to help them make predictions based on business data. Since then, IT investments have been postponed due to macroeconomic concerns and rising energy costs in Germany. But the original pandemic-related technology projects are now in production, and companies have a new appreciation of the importance of data and analytics.

“German companies recognize that data is the oil of the 21st century,” said Andreas Fahr, partner and managing director, ISG DACH. “It can be a priceless resource for decision-making and a fuel for economic growth.”

This realization is fairly recent, ISG says. Many enterprises failed for years to make the necessary investments in digitalization to transform their business models. These companies still lack new data sources to optimize operations, so they are now working to extract more data from legacy systems.

Given the country’s vast industrial industries, analytics initiatives in Germany commonly focus on gleaning huge volumes of data from engineering or technical-scientific projects, the report says. This contrasts with countries such as the U.S. or India, where financial data is a bigger target for these investments.

In technical and manufacturing companies, analytics services can play an important role in improving and optimizing development, production and sales processes, ISG says. Leading providers increasingly offer solutions customized for specific clients’ needs. Most companies in Germany are not seeking one-size-fits-all analytics solutions, the report says. And, as in other markets, they increasingly are looking for analytics services engagements that are focused on measurable outcomes, with payment models based on business results.

“Analytics is a strategic investment,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The leading service providers recognize they have a stake in their clients’ results.”

Data is also becoming an essential resource for improving customer experience and increasing customer engagement, the report says. Advanced analytics tools collect data from AI-based chatbots, social media, IoT and other elements of omnichannel marketing platforms to generate insights that aid in customer acquisition and retention.

The report also examines other trends affecting analytics services in Germany, including the rising demand for data monetization services and for data science expertise covering new technologies such as IoT, edge analytics and digital twins.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across three quadrants: Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services and Data Monetization Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini and IBM as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Atos, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Orange Business Services, PwC and STATWORX as Leaders in two quadrants and Alexander Thamm, b.telligent, Deloitte and GFT as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, b.telligent and reply are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Marmeladenbaum and Orange Business Services.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

