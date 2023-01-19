<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Analog Devices CEO Vincent Roche Joins World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO...
Business Wire

Analog Devices CEO Vincent Roche Joins World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Roche, has become a member of the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. Analog Devices is the first semiconductor company to join the Alliance, a global community of more than 120 CEOs and Senior Executives from large multinational organizations committed to accelerating the pace of climate change action across their value chains.

“Analog Devices’ core purpose is to work with our customers to create the technological breakthroughs that enrich lives and the world around us,” said Mr. Roche. “From electrification to energy management to industrial efficiency, a focus on combatting climate change is woven throughout our business and operations. Joining the Alliance is a natural reflection of our ambition and actions to advance sustainable solutions globally to enable and accelerate the net zero transition. We look forward to working with and alongside Alliance members across our industries.”

Founded in 2014 as a World Economic Forum initiative, the Alliance and its members seek to involve policy makers in their shared commitment to reducing emissions by more than 1 gigaton annually by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050. The Alliance publishes white papers and reports to guide leaders on carbon removal, as well as facilitates cross-industry collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“We are delighted to have Vince join us as a member of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders,” said Pim Valdre, World Economic Forum’s Head of Climate Ambition Initiatives. “Analog Devices’ commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner is just one example of its ESG excellence that can inspire others in the semiconductor industry to follow. We look forward to adding the experience and vision offered by Vince and the Analog Devices team.”

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Ferda Millan

Analog Devices, Inc.

Ferda.Millan@analog.com

Articoli correlati

Agilent Included in Just Capital’s 2023 List of Most Just Companies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ranking Underscores Agilent’s Strong Performance on Issues of Greatest Importance to Americans SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)...
Continua a leggere

Ubiquity Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Certification Recognizes Global CX Provider’s Long-Term Investment in People and Culture NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquity, a leading global business process outsourcer,...
Continua a leggere

Epredia and Aiforia Join RegenMed Hub Innovation Accelerator, Expanding PHC Group Presence in Regenerative Medicine

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership Will Pave the Way for New RegenMed Clinical Trials Catalyst Program WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PHC Group, a global healthcare company...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Agilent Included in Just Capital’s 2023 List of Most Just Companies

Business Wire