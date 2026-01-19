Amy Witherite Says Transparency Is Essential to Public Trust in Autonomous Vehicles

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As autonomous vehicles expand onto public roadways, transparency from the companies developing and operating this technology is critical to maintaining public trust and ensuring safety, according to traffic safety expert and attorney Amy Witherite.

Recent reports that Waymo declined to provide information requested by the California Public Utilities Commission following a major power outage and service disruption raise concerns about accountability in the rapidly growing autonomous vehicle industry.

“Autonomous vehicle companies are asking the public to trust their technology with human lives,” said Witherite. “That trust can only be built through openness, cooperation with regulators, and a willingness to provide clear answers when problems occur. Refusing to share information requested by oversight agencies undermines public confidence.”

The California Public Utilities Commission sought details after a widespread blackout reportedly caused multiple autonomous vehicles to stop or stall in traffic, potentially blocking intersections and affecting emergency response. Waymo cited trade secret protections in declining to provide certain data, prompting criticism from regulators and safety advocates.

“There is no doubt that autonomous vehicles represent a potentially multi-billion-dollar industry,” Witherite said. “Companies will do everything possible to protect what they consider proprietary technology. However, protecting trade secrets must not come at the expense of accountability when technology failures impact thousands of people using public roads.”

Witherite emphasized that regulatory oversight exists to ensure innovation does not outpace safety and that resistance to transparency raises broader questions about preparedness and public responsibility.

“Public acceptance of autonomous vehicles depends on confidence that issues will be acknowledged, investigated, and corrected,” she said. “Silence or selective disclosure erodes trust at a time when trust is essential.”

As deployment accelerates nationwide, Witherite urged companies to view transparency as a responsibility rather than a liability and encouraged regulators to continue demanding meaningful disclosures.

“In this case,” Witherite added, “silence isn’t golden. Accountability is what will determine whether this technology earns lasting public trust for the public.”

About Amy Witherite

Amy Witherite is a nationally recognized attorney, transportation-safety advocate, and founder of Witherite Law Group. She has spent more than two decades representing victims of commercial and roadway negligence and is a leading voice in highlighting the safety, regulatory, and civil-rights implications of autonomous-vehicle deployment.

