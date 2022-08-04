Amwell Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a digital care delivery leader, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Amwell Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Recorded Total Revenue of $64.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 7% increase compared to $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 Achieved subscription revenue of $29.6 million, a 10% increase over $26.8 in the second quarter of 2021 Recorded AMG Visit revenue of $29.7 million, representing 8% growth over the second quarter of 2021

Reported gross margin of 43.4%

Improved adjusted EBITDA to ($42.8) million from ($47.1) million in the first quarter of 2022

Total active providers grew 46% to 103,500, compared to 71,000 in the second quarter of 2021

Total visits grew 19% to 1.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021

Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $630.1 million

“ Q2 was another important quarter for our company as we make progress on delivering our industry-leading digital care delivery enablement platform,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer of Amwell, “ We are executing well during this transition year. Customer migrations are underway, we are seeing healthy engagement across our products, and large, strategic customers are rolling out our solution.”

Dr. Schoenberg continued, “ Our teams are gearing up to accelerate out of this transitional time. We are going to market with a plan for Converge that demonstrates the ROI benefits of our unified, future ready, enterprise offering that allows clients to select the modules and programs they need now and expand when they are ready.”

Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating the following outlook for 2022 and expects:

Revenue between $275 and $285 million

AMG visits between 1.4 and 1.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA between ($200) million and ($190) million

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via a line audio webcast at https://investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2008 for U.S. participants, or 1-646-960-0306 for international participants, referencing conference ID #7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers digital health solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, Conversa, SilverCloud and Carepoints are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,189 $ 746,416 Investments 372,880 — Accounts receivable ($82 and $2,054, from related parties and net of allowances of $1,452 and $1,809, respectively) 44,675 51,375 Inventories 7,921 7,530 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,781 1,697 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,148 20,278 Total current assets 706,594 827,296 Restricted cash 795 795 Property and equipment, net 1,498 2,235 Goodwill 433,840 442,761 Intangible assets, net 136,434 152,409 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,511 16,422 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 2,202 2,028 Other assets 1,233 1,722 Investment in minority owned joint venture 1,366 168 Total assets $ 1,298,473 $ 1,445,836 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,490 $ 12,156 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,649 58,711 Operating lease liability, current 3,174 1,918 Deferred revenue ($867 and $1,860 from related parties, respectively) 63,971 68,841 Total current liabilities 116,284 141,626 Other long-term liabilities 3,677 5,136 Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion — 16,450 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 12,842 14,694 Deferred revenue, net of current portion ($16 and $22 from related



parties, respectively) 4,777 7,055 Total liabilities 137,580 184,961 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 240,397,065 and 229,402,453 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 27,390,397 and 26,913,579 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 200,000,000 Class C shares authorized 5,555,555 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021 2,734 2,620 Additional paid-in capital 2,108,576 2,054,275 Accumulated other comprehensive income (20,845 ) (6,353 ) Accumulated deficit (950,466 ) (811,284 ) Total American Well Corporation stockholders’ equity 1,139,999 1,239,258 Non-controlling interest 20,894 21,617 Total stockholders’ equity 1,160,893 1,260,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,298,473 $ 1,445,836

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue ( $1,163, $1,462, $2,377 and $3,089 from related parties, respectively) $ 64,516 $ 60,217 $ 128,748 $ 117,816 Costs and operating expenses: Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 36,497 33,889 $ 73,262 $ 69,594 Research and development 37,067 22,378 $ 74,548 $ 45,418 Sales and marketing 18,721 14,789 $ 39,875 $ 28,521 General and administrative 34,911 24,212 $ 67,627 $ 45,566 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,724 2,484 $ 13,322 $ 4,990 Total costs and operating expenses 133,920 97,752 268,634 194,089 Loss from operations (69,404 ) (37,535 ) (139,886 ) (76,273 ) Interest income and other (expense) income, net 764 224 $ 872 $ 285 Loss before expense from income taxes and loss from equity method investment (68,640 ) (37,311 ) (139,014 ) (75,988 ) Benefit (Expense) from income taxes (461 ) (103 ) $ (129 ) $ (412 ) Loss from equity method investment (551 ) (722 ) $ (762 ) $ (1,541 ) Net loss (69,652 ) (38,136 ) (139,905 ) (77,941 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (507 ) (277 ) $ (723 ) $ (894 ) Net loss attributable to American Well Corporation $ (69,145 ) $ (37,859 ) $ (139,182 ) $ (77,047 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 273,320,740 249,366,652 273,615,031 246,471,733 Net loss $ (69,652 ) $ (38,136 ) $ (139,905 ) $ (77,941 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments (111 ) (119 ) (1,362 ) (85 ) Foreign currency translation (10,179 ) (20 ) (13,130 ) (72 ) Comprehensive loss (79,942 ) (38,275 ) (154,397 ) (78,098 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (507 ) (277 ) (723 ) (894 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to American Well Corporation $ (79,435 ) $ (37,998 ) $ (153,674 ) $ (77,204 )

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (139,905 ) $ (77,941 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,132 4,990 Provisions for credit losses (308 ) (57 ) Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 847 731 Amortization of deferred contract fulfillment costs 288 351 Noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders 3,993 — Stock-based compensation expense 27,598 19,368 Loss on equity method investment 762 1,541 Deferred income taxes (1,164 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 5,763 9,809 Inventories (391 ) 199 Deferred contract acquisition costs (1,135 ) (618 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,714 ) 284 Other assets 489 184 Accounts payable (6,525 ) (624 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (490 ) (16,063 ) Other long-term liabilities (15 ) (38 ) Deferred revenue (6,624 ) (9,506 ) Net cash used in operating activities (105,399 ) (67,390 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (58 ) (283 ) Investment in less than majority owned joint venture (1,960 ) (2,548 ) Purchases of investments (499,223 ) — Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 124,981 100,000 Net cash used in and provided by investing activities (376,260 ) 97,169 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,465 16,733 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,501 — Payments for the purchase of treasury stock — (11,628 ) Payment of deferred offering costs — (1,613 ) Proceeds from Section 16(b) disgorgement 295 Payment of contingent consideration (11,790 ) — Net cash used in and provided by financing activities (5,529 ) 3,492 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,039 ) — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (489,227 ) 33,271 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 747,211 942,711 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 257,984 $ 975,982 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents 257,189 975,187 Restricted cash 795 795 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 257,984 $ 975,982 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash (refunded) paid for income taxes $ 13 $ 955 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock in settlement of earnout $ 17,243 $ — Receivable related to exercise of common stock options $ — $ 71

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, of US GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest income and other income, net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) public offering expenses, (vi) acquisition-related expenses, (vii) litigation expenses related to the defense of our patents in the patent infringement claim filed by Teladoc and (viii) other items affecting our results that we do not view as representative of our ongoing operations, including noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our public offering expenses, including legal, accounting and other professional expenses, reflect cash expenditures and we expect such expenditures to recur from time to time. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (69,652 ) $ (38,136 ) $ (139,905 ) $ (77,941 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 6,724 2,484 13,322 4,990 Interest income and other (expense) income, net (764 ) (224 ) (872 ) (285 ) Benefit (Expense) from income taxes 461 103 129 412 Stock-based compensation 14,907 10,726 26,992 19,368 Public offering expenses(1) — — — 1,223 Acquisition-related expenses — 587 — 587 Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments(2) 1,259 — 4,996 — Litigation expense 4,261 808 5,399 1,547 Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,804 ) $ (23,652 ) $ (89,939 ) $ (50,099 )

(1) Public offering expenses include non-recurring expenses incurred in relation to our secondary offering for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments include, noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.

