Amwell Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a digital care delivery leader, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Amwell Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Recorded Total Revenue of $64.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 7% increase compared to $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021
    • Achieved subscription revenue of $29.6 million, a 10% increase over $26.8 in the second quarter of 2021
    • Recorded AMG Visit revenue of $29.7 million, representing 8% growth over the second quarter of 2021
  • Reported gross margin of 43.4%
  • Improved adjusted EBITDA to ($42.8) million from ($47.1) million in the first quarter of 2022
  • Total active providers grew 46% to 103,500, compared to 71,000 in the second quarter of 2021
  • Total visits grew 19% to 1.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021
  • Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $630.1 million

Q2 was another important quarter for our company as we make progress on delivering our industry-leading digital care delivery enablement platform,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer of Amwell, “We are executing well during this transition year. Customer migrations are underway, we are seeing healthy engagement across our products, and large, strategic customers are rolling out our solution.”

Dr. Schoenberg continued, “Our teams are gearing up to accelerate out of this transitional time. We are going to market with a plan for Converge that demonstrates the ROI benefits of our unified, future ready, enterprise offering that allows clients to select the modules and programs they need now and expand when they are ready.”

Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating the following outlook for 2022 and expects:

  • Revenue between $275 and $285 million
  • AMG visits between 1.4 and 1.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between ($200) million and ($190) million

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via a line audio webcast at https://investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2008 for U.S. participants, or 1-646-960-0306 for international participants, referencing conference ID #7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers digital health solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, Conversa, SilverCloud and Carepoints are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

257,189

 

 

$

746,416

 

Investments

 

 

372,880

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable ($82 and $2,054, from related parties and net of allowances of $1,452 and $1,809, respectively)

 

 

44,675

 

 

 

51,375

 

Inventories

 

 

7,921

 

 

 

7,530

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

1,697

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

22,148

 

 

 

20,278

 

Total current assets

 

 

706,594

 

 

 

827,296

 

Restricted cash

 

 

795

 

 

 

795

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

2,235

 

Goodwill

 

 

433,840

 

 

 

442,761

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

136,434

 

 

 

152,409

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

14,511

 

 

 

16,422

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion

 

 

2,202

 

 

 

2,028

 

Other assets

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

1,722

 

Investment in minority owned joint venture

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

168

 

Total assets

 

$

1,298,473

 

 

$

1,445,836

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

5,490

 

 

$

12,156

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

43,649

 

 

 

58,711

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

1,918

 

Deferred revenue ($867 and $1,860 from related parties, respectively)

 

 

63,971

 

 

 

68,841

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

116,284

 

 

 

141,626

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

3,677

 

 

 

5,136

 

Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

 

16,450

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

12,842

 

 

 

14,694

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion ($16 and $22 from related

parties, respectively)

 

 

4,777

 

 

 

7,055

 

Total liabilities

 

 

137,580

 

 

 

184,961

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 240,397,065 and 229,402,453 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 27,390,397 and 26,913,579 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 200,000,000 Class C shares authorized 5,555,555 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021

 

 

2,734

 

 

 

2,620

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,108,576

 

 

 

2,054,275

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(20,845

)

 

 

(6,353

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(950,466

)

 

 

(811,284

)

Total American Well Corporation stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,139,999

 

 

 

1,239,258

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

20,894

 

 

 

21,617

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,160,893

 

 

 

1,260,875

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,298,473

 

 

$

1,445,836

 

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

( $1,163, $1,462, $2,377 and $3,089 from related parties, respectively)

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

60,217

 

 

$

128,748

 

 

$

117,816

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

36,497

 

 

 

33,889

 

 

$

73,262

 

 

$

69,594

 

Research and development

 

 

37,067

 

 

 

22,378

 

 

$

74,548

 

 

$

45,418

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

18,721

 

 

 

14,789

 

 

$

39,875

 

 

$

28,521

 

General and administrative

 

 

34,911

 

 

 

24,212

 

 

$

67,627

 

 

$

45,566

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

6,724

 

 

 

2,484

 

 

$

13,322

 

 

$

4,990

 

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

133,920

 

 

 

97,752

 

 

 

268,634

 

 

 

194,089

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(69,404

)

 

 

(37,535

)

 

 

(139,886

)

 

 

(76,273

)

Interest income and other (expense) income, net

 

 

764

 

 

 

224

 

 

$

872

 

 

$

285

 

Loss before expense from income taxes and loss from equity method investment

 

 

(68,640

)

 

 

(37,311

)

 

 

(139,014

)

 

 

(75,988

)

Benefit (Expense) from income taxes

 

 

(461

)

 

 

(103

)

 

$

(129

)

 

$

(412

)

Loss from equity method investment

 

 

(551

)

 

 

(722

)

 

$

(762

)

 

$

(1,541

)

Net loss

 

 

(69,652

)

 

 

(38,136

)

 

 

(139,905

)

 

 

(77,941

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(507

)

 

 

(277

)

 

$

(723

)

 

$

(894

)

Net loss attributable to American Well Corporation

 

$

(69,145

)

 

$

(37,859

)

 

$

(139,182

)

 

$

(77,047

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.31

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

273,320,740

 

 

 

249,366,652

 

 

 

273,615,031

 

 

 

246,471,733

 

Net loss

 

$

(69,652

)

 

$

(38,136

)

 

$

(139,905

)

 

$

(77,941

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(1,362

)

 

 

(85

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

(10,179

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(13,130

)

 

 

(72

)

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(79,942

)

 

 

(38,275

)

 

 

(154,397

)

 

 

(78,098

)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(507

)

 

 

(277

)

 

 

(723

)

 

 

(894

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to American Well Corporation

 

$

(79,435

)

 

$

(37,998

)

 

$

(153,674

)

 

$

(77,204

)

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(139,905

)

 

$

(77,941

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

13,132

 

 

 

4,990

 

Provisions for credit losses

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(57

)

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

847

 

 

 

731

 

Amortization of deferred contract fulfillment costs

 

 

288

 

 

 

351

 

Noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders

 

 

3,993

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

27,598

 

 

 

19,368

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

 

762

 

 

 

1,541

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,164

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

5,763

 

 

 

9,809

 

Inventories

 

 

(391

)

 

 

199

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

(618

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,714

)

 

 

284

 

Other assets

 

 

489

 

 

 

184

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(6,525

)

 

 

(624

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(16,063

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(38

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(6,624

)

 

 

(9,506

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(105,399

)

 

 

(67,390

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(283

)

Investment in less than majority owned joint venture

 

 

(1,960

)

 

 

(2,548

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

(499,223

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

 

 

124,981

 

 

 

100,000

 

Net cash used in and provided by investing activities

 

 

(376,260

)

 

 

97,169

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

 

4,465

 

 

 

16,733

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

 

Payments for the purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

(11,628

)

Payment of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

(1,613

)

Proceeds from Section 16(b) disgorgement

 

 

295

 

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(11,790

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in and provided by financing activities

 

 

(5,529

)

 

 

3,492

 

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(2,039

)

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(489,227

)

 

 

33,271

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

747,211

 

 

 

942,711

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

257,984

 

 

$

975,982

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

257,189

 

 

 

975,187

 

Restricted cash

 

 

795

 

 

 

795

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

257,984

 

 

$

975,982

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash (refunded) paid for income taxes

 

$

13

 

 

$

955

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock in settlement of earnout

 

$

17,243

 

 

$

 

Receivable related to exercise of common stock options

 

$

 

 

$

71

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, of US GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest income and other income, net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) public offering expenses, (vi) acquisition-related expenses, (vii) litigation expenses related to the defense of our patents in the patent infringement claim filed by Teladoc and (viii) other items affecting our results that we do not view as representative of our ongoing operations, including noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our public offering expenses, including legal, accounting and other professional expenses, reflect cash expenditures and we expect such expenditures to recur from time to time. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

 

$

(69,652

)

 

$

(38,136

)

 

$

(139,905

)

 

$

(77,941

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,724

 

 

 

2,484

 

 

 

13,322

 

 

 

4,990

 

Interest income and other (expense) income, net

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(872

)

 

 

(285

)

Benefit (Expense) from income taxes

 

 

461

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

412

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

14,907

 

 

 

10,726

 

 

 

26,992

 

 

 

19,368

 

Public offering expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

 

 

 

587

 

Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments(2)

 

 

1,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,996

 

 

 

 

Litigation expense

 

 

4,261

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

5,399

 

 

 

1,547

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(42,804

)

 

$

(23,652

)

 

$

(89,939

)

 

$

(50,099

)

(1)

Public offering expenses include non-recurring expenses incurred in relation to our secondary offering for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(2)

Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments include, noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.

 

Contacts

Media:
Lindsay Sharifipour

Press@amwell.com

Investors:
Sue Dooley

sue.dooley@amwell.com

