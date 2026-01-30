Amtelco Celebrates 50 Years of Pioneering Innovation in the Communications Industry

Amtelco proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, commemorating

five decades of invention, growth, and commitment to the call center industry.

MCFARLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Amtelco, a leader in the call center industry, announced it is celebrating its 50th anniversary, recognizing half a century of commitment to providing innovative communication tools and software built on tradition.

This milestone marks the company’s enduring legacy, from its founding in 1976 in the wake of the 1968 Federal Commission’s ruling in the Carterfone case striking down existing tariffs prohibiting connection to the public telephone network of equipment not supplied by telephone operating companies, to its current position as a trusted provider of communication software and services.

“Fifty years ago, my father and mother, Bill and Eleanor Curtin, began Amtelco with a vision of addressing the limitations of communication technology,” said Tom Curtin, Amtelco's CEO & Chairman. “Today, I can see that we’ve honored their vision by blending reliable, established tech with cutting-edge innovations like our AI-powered intelligent virtual (Ellie™) and cloud solutions, ensuring secure, efficient, and flexible communication for diverse industries. The realization of this incredible anniversary spans a range of emotions, thoughts, and reflections – both personally and professionally. I feel a deep gratitude to my parents, a profound appreciation for employees, and a sense of overwhelming thankfulness and respect for our customers.”

To commemorate this golden anniversary, Amtelco is launching a year-long celebration, including the official release of Ellie along with the 6.0 version of the Intelligent Series platform, a mid-year party for customers and employees, a commemorative logo, and other recognitions throughout 2026.

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and a respected provider of interoperable, comprehensive, and customizable communication software. Its products offer automation, integration, and leading-edge technology, including cloud-based and AI-powered solutions, for healthcare, call centers, answering services, and other organizations. Amtelco proudly supports the vital work done by its customers with highly ranked products and services that optimize connections when they matter most. Amtelco has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

