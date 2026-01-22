Amtech Systems to Announce Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on February 5, 2026

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. ("Amtech") (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of equipment and consumables enabling AI semiconductor device packaging and advanced substrate fabrication, will announce financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 31, 2025 on February 5, 2026 after market close.

Amtech Systems will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on February 5, 2026 to discuss fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 1-412-317-6060. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) provides equipment, consumables and services for AI semiconductor device packaging and advanced wafer substrate fabrication. Our products include advanced packaging and electronics assembly equipment for applications such as AI GPUs and advanced automotive electronics. Consumable and other solutions are used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) power devices, digital and analog devices, power electronic packages, advanced semiconductor packages and electronic assemblies. We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. To learn more about Amtech, please visit our website at https://www.amtechsystems.com.

