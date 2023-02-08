Amprius to Present at the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The management team is scheduled to present virtually from 12:35 – 1:05 p.m. Eastern time and will be participating in 1×1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Baird representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

For additional information or for any other investor inquiries, please contact amprius@gatewayir.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors

Cody Slach, Tom Colton



Gateway Group, Inc.



949-574-3860



IR@amprius.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh



Gateway Group, Inc.



949-574-3860



Amprius@Gatewayir.com