Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Webcast on February 18, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the leading AI analytics platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2026.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading AI analytics platform, helping over 4,500 customers—including Atlassian, Burger King, NBCUniversal, Square, and Under Armour—build better products and digital experiences. With powerful AI Agents embedded across our platform, teams can analyze, test, and optimize user experiences faster than ever. Ranked #1 across multiple categories in G2’s Fall 2025 Report, Amplitude is the best-in-class solution for product, data, and marketing teams. Learn more at amplitude.com.

