<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on...
Business Wire

Amplitude to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on February 15, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Yaoxian Chew

ir@amplitude.com

Communications
Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com

Articoli correlati

Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled...
Continua a leggere

Israeli Mission to the UN, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate and Team8, Host Cyber Security Event at UN

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations, in cooperation with Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD)...
Continua a leggere

Nihon Kohden Introduces CoMET to Help Detect Early Warning of Patient Illness Through Artificial Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
Changing Patient Care Through Innovation IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nihon Kohden America, Inc., a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire