Amperity Introduces the First Enterprise Customer Data Agent that Turns AI Insight Into Live Segments and Journeys

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdTech--Amperity, the leading AI-powered Customer Data Cloud, today introduced its Customer Data Agent, the first enterprise AI agent that combines AI insights with actionable results. Built on unified customer data, the Customer Data Agent builds on Amperity’s proven segmentation and journey capabilities by making insights even more accessible. Marketers can move from question to activation faster, creating segments and journeys with greater speed and confidence.

This launch marks a shift in how marketers utilize AI on a day-to-day basis. Gaining access to the right customer data and insights remains a bottleneck for many teams, slowing decisions and delaying action. The Customer Data Agent eliminates this friction by providing marketers with conversational, natural-language access to unified and trusted customer data. This access helps them explore insights, make decisions faster, and turn those decisions into activation-ready segments and journeys, closing the gap between understanding and action.

“AI will not reach its potential in marketing until it’s tied directly to unified customer data,” said Tapan Patel, research director at IDC. “What Amperity is introducing with the Customer Data Agent reflects an important step forward for the category. It shows how AI can move from simply providing customer insights to actually helping marketers decide what to do next. With customer understanding built into everyday work, teams can optimize segments, improve journeys, and launch campaigns without waiting on more reports or engineering queues.”

A New Model for AI in the Enterprise

The Customer Data Agent introduces a new model for enterprise AI, one that begins with trusted data and culminates in real-world impact. Powered by Amperity’s patented identity resolution, the Customer Data Agent operates on a complete and accurate view of the customer. This foundation unlocks AI that can be relied on not just to surface insights, but to support faster decisions and confident action, something that isn’t possible when AI is applied to fragmented or system-level data.

With this release, the Customer Data Agent:

Acts on unified and real-time customer profiles rather than fractured system-level records

Orchestrates specialized agents for segmentation, journey design, and analytics to deliver complete outputs

Helps teams move from AI insight to revenue impact in hours rather than weeks

AI That Works the Way Marketers Work

Instead of translating questions into queries or tickets, marketing teams can simply ask for what they need. For example, they can ask:

“Build me a segment of high-value customers likely to repurchase this quarter.”

“Design a journey for first-time buyers with declining engagement.”

“Show me which customer groups are driving the most incremental revenue.”

The Agent then produces the answer and can route it directly into activation, measurement, or optimization.

“Companies have invested heavily in AI, but most of the value gets stuck between the model and the workflow,” said Derek Slager, co-founder and CTO at Amperity. “The Customer Data Agent closes that gap. It understands the customer, it understands the task, and it delivers the output without adding another backlog to engineering. That’s what moves the needle for today’s consumer brands.”

Why It Matters Now

AI is becoming central to enterprise strategy, yet many organizations still struggle to translate model output into meaningful business outcomes. The barrier is rarely the model. It is the data foundation and the operational layers required to act on AI outputs.

With the Customer Data Agent, Amperity is the first to bring these pieces together, making AI practical, scalable, and focused on measurable revenue for marketing teams.

To learn more about Amperity’s Customer Data Agent, visit http://amperity.com/platform/ai-agents.

