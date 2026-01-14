Amperity Introduces Audience Monetization to Turn First-Party Data into a New Revenue Stream

The new solution helps brands unlock high-margin revenue from first-party customer data, with built-in privacy and no new infrastructure to manage

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdTech--Amperity, the leading AI-powered Customer Data Cloud, today announced Audience Monetization, a new solution that helps brands unlock high-margin revenue from first-party customer data. The launch reflects a broader market shift, as privacy changes and signal loss heighten demand from advertisers for high-quality, permissioned audiences, giving brands a new opportunity to monetize their first-party customer data through second-party partnerships.

As brands look to generate new, higher-margin revenue from their data, leaders across marketing, data, and revenue teams are rethinking how customer data creates value beyond their own media investments. Audience Monetization helps organizations unlock incremental revenue by making high-quality, privacy-safe first-party data available to advertisers who increasingly rely on precise audiences to drive performance.

Why Audience Monetization Matters Now

As third-party identifiers disappear, advertiser demand for accurate, privacy-safe signals is accelerating, driven in large part by the rapid growth of retail and commerce media networks. Industry analysts point to this shift as a durable revenue opportunity for brands that have invested in strong first-party data foundations.

As these networks mature, brands are learning that successful monetization requires more than access to inventory. Trusted customer data, clear identity resolution, and governance that can scale have become essential. Without these foundations, even well-intentioned strategies often struggle to move beyond experimentation.

“Brands believe that typical teams, resources, and processes will be sufficient to build a retail or commerce media monetization strategy effectively, but they are in for a surprise. Retail media is complex, with new concepts spanning programmatic and connected TV,” said Ananda Chakravarty, Vice President of Research at IDC.

While brands hold some of the most valuable audience intelligence in the market, many still struggle to commercialize it at scale because they lack:

Reliable identity resolution

Scalable governance frameworks

Direct connections to activation environments

Operational workflows to support ongoing monetization

Audience Monetization closes these gaps by giving brands an end-to-end path to revenue that is fully governed and easy to operationalize. The solution enables teams to build and distribute audience products with confidence, while maintaining compliance and customer trust.

A Modern, Governed Path to Revenue

“Audience Monetization gives brands a new way to maximize the return on their customer data,” said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer at Amperity. “Brands get an easy-to-use solution that packages audiences with identity-grade accuracy, routes them to trusted marketplaces, and enforces the governance needed to meet rising privacy expectations globally. It is a modern and scalable way to compete in the next era of advertising.”

Audience Monetization removes the barriers that have historically prevented brands from monetizing their first-party data at scale. The solution combines AI-assisted audience creation, automated syndication, and built-in governance to replace manual workflows with a faster, more scalable path to revenue.

By design, Audience Monetization eliminates:

Manual audience creation and custom onboarding processes

Operational delays caused by infrequent refreshes and hand-built segments

Privacy and compliance risk across audience distribution

Ongoing engineering effort to support monetization at scale

Audience Monetization represents a shift in how brands think about customer data, transforming it from a cost of marketing into a durable revenue asset. With identity-grade accuracy and built-in governance, Amperity gives brands a practical way to commercialize first-party audiences at scale, meeting advertiser demand for precision while protecting compliance and customer trust.

To learn more about Amperity’s Audience Monetization solution, check out our latest video here.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Virgin Atlantic and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Andrea Mocherman

Amperity

press@amperity.com