Home Business Wire Amkor Technology to Present at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit
Business Wire

Amkor Technology to Present at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit on Monday, August 22, 2022. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 10:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Pacific Time).

A webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Articoli correlati

Marin Software Named a Strong Performer in B2B Advertising Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies,...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab to Launch 150th Satellite on Upcoming Mission for Synspective

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) today announced its upcoming 30th Electron launch will deliver its...
Continua a leggere

iSun Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong demand propels 2nd quarter revenue to increase 278% over the same period in 2021 WILLISTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SIRC #benzinga--iSun, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Marin Software Named a Strong Performer in B2B Advertising Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire