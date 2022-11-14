Amkor Technology to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 1:40 pm Mountain Time (3:40 pm Eastern Time) at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.
  • Nasdaq 47th International Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 11:00 am GMT (6:00 am Eastern Time) at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website at ir.amkor.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

