Amkor Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

