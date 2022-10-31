<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Amkor Technology Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022
Business Wire

Amkor Technology Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Record Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales $2.1 billion, up 24% year-on-year
  • Gross profit $421 million, operating income $319 million
  • Net income $306 million, earnings per diluted share $1.24
  • EBITDA $481 million

Amkor delivered outstanding results in the third quarter. Revenue of $2.1 billion and EPS of $1.24 are quarterly records, with all end markets hitting new record revenue levels. Quality execution of steep production ramps for new high-volume products drove this excellent performance,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain well positioned to execute on our strategy, leveraging our leadership position in Advanced packaging and our broad geographic footprint to support the industry megatrends of 5G, IoT, Automotive, and HPC.”

Quarterly Financial Results

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q3 2021

Net sales

 

$2,084

 

$1,505

 

$1,681

Gross margin

 

20.2%

 

16.6%

 

19.3%

Operating income

 

$319

 

$143

 

$211

Operating income margin

 

15.3%

 

9.5%

 

12.6%

Net income attributable to Amkor

 

$306

 

$125

 

$181

Earnings per diluted share

 

$1.24

 

$0.51

 

$0.74

EBITDA (1)

 

$481

 

$302

 

$358

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At September 30, 2022, total cash and short-term investments was $0.9 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on September 26, 2022. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the fourth quarter 2022 (unless otherwise noted):

  • Net sales of $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion
  • Gross margin of 16.0% to 18.0%
  • Net income of $150 million to $195 million, or $0.60 to $0.80 per diluted share
  • Full year 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $900 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

 

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q3 2021

Net Sales Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced products (1)

$

1,640

 

 

$

1,084

 

 

$

1,236

 

Mainstream products (2)

 

444

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

445

 

Total net sales

$

2,084

 

 

$

1,505

 

 

$

1,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Packaging services

 

87

%

 

 

87

%

 

 

87

%

Test services

 

13

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales from top ten customers

 

67

%

 

 

65

%

 

 

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

End Market Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Communications (smart phones, tablets)

 

47

%

 

 

37

%

 

 

43

%

Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables)

 

20

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

22

%

Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety)

 

18

%

 

 

23

%

 

 

20

%

Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)

 

15

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

15

%

Total

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

53.3

%

 

 

49.2

%

 

 

48.3

%

Labor

 

8.6

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

11.5

%

Other manufacturing

 

17.9

%

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

20.9

%

Gross margin

 

20.2

%

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

19.3

%

(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.

(2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q3 2021

EBITDA Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

306

 

$

125

 

$

182

Plus: Interest expense

 

15

 

 

15

 

 

13

Plus: Income tax expense

 

4

 

 

11

 

 

17

Plus: Depreciation & amortization

 

156

 

 

151

 

 

146

EBITDA

$

481

 

$

302

 

$

358

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net sales

$

2,083,691

 

 

$

1,681,000

 

 

$

5,185,375

 

 

$

4,413,685

 

Cost of sales

 

1,662,463

 

 

 

1,356,168

 

 

 

4,189,662

 

 

 

3,550,499

 

Gross profit

 

421,228

 

 

 

324,832

 

 

 

995,713

 

 

 

863,186

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

67,947

 

 

 

72,581

 

 

 

213,774

 

 

 

223,538

 

Research and development

 

33,994

 

 

 

40,790

 

 

 

109,835

 

 

 

128,624

 

Total operating expenses

 

101,941

 

 

 

113,371

 

 

 

323,609

 

 

 

352,162

 

Operating income

 

319,287

 

 

 

211,461

 

 

 

672,104

 

 

 

511,024

 

Interest expense

 

14,879

 

 

 

12,896

 

 

 

43,620

 

 

 

38,333

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(5,692

)

 

 

(501

)

 

 

(18,829

)

 

 

(508

)

Total other expense, net

 

9,187

 

 

 

12,395

 

 

 

24,791

 

 

 

37,825

 

Income before taxes

 

310,100

 

 

 

199,066

 

 

 

647,313

 

 

 

473,199

 

Income tax expense

 

3,643

 

 

 

17,219

 

 

 

44,159

 

 

 

44,875

 

Net income

 

306,457

 

 

 

181,847

 

 

 

603,154

 

 

 

428,324

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(376

)

 

 

(993

)

 

 

(1,632

)

 

 

(1,855

)

Net income attributable to Amkor

$

306,081

 

 

$

180,854

 

 

$

601,522

 

 

$

426,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.25

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

1.75

 

Diluted

$

1.24

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

244,744

 

 

 

244,100

 

 

 

244,581

 

 

 

243,746

 

Diluted

 

246,094

 

 

 

245,942

 

 

 

246,015

 

 

 

245,611

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

624,084

 

 

$

826,744

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

962

 

Short-term investments

 

308,063

 

 

 

251,530

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

1,550,517

 

 

 

1,258,767

 

Inventories

 

669,297

 

 

 

484,959

 

Other current assets

 

49,185

 

 

 

33,601

 

Total current assets

 

3,201,146

 

 

 

2,856,563

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,087,061

 

 

 

2,871,058

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

168,778

 

 

 

159,742

 

Goodwill

 

19,492

 

 

 

24,516

 

Restricted cash

 

3,235

 

 

 

3,815

 

Other assets

 

214,212

 

 

 

122,860

 

Total assets

$

6,693,924

 

 

$

6,038,554

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$

123,521

 

 

$

153,008

 

Trade accounts payable

 

927,527

 

 

 

828,727

 

Capital expenditures payable

 

287,936

 

 

 

210,875

 

Short-term operating lease liability

 

69,161

 

 

 

64,233

 

Accrued expenses

 

381,012

 

 

 

422,892

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,789,157

 

 

 

1,679,735

 

Long-term debt

 

1,001,544

 

 

 

984,988

 

Pension and severance obligations

 

104,206

 

 

 

120,472

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

73,776

 

 

 

83,937

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

206,398

 

 

 

196,876

 

Total liabilities

 

3,175,081

 

 

 

3,066,008

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

291

 

 

 

290

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,991,045

 

 

 

1,977,134

 

Retained earnings

 

1,728,740

 

 

 

1,163,939

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(13,583

)

 

 

19,978

 

Treasury stock

 

(219,147

)

 

 

(219,065

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity

 

3,487,346

 

 

 

2,942,276

 

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

 

31,497

 

 

 

30,270

 

Total equity

 

3,518,843

 

 

 

2,972,546

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,693,924

 

 

$

6,038,554

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

603,154

 

 

$

428,324

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

455,679

 

 

 

420,970

 

Other operating activities and non-cash items

 

(20,396

)

 

 

22,222

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(492,673

)

 

 

(239,897

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

545,764

 

 

 

631,619

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant and equipment

 

(575,502

)

 

 

(491,425

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

2,691

 

 

 

2,722

 

Payments for short-term investments

 

(364,274

)

 

 

(348,822

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

26,202

 

 

 

70,085

 

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

274,452

 

 

 

165,774

 

Other investing activities

 

(86,785

)

 

 

(34,703

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(723,216

)

 

 

(636,369

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

80,000

 

 

 

 

Payments of revolving credit facilities

 

(80,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term debt

 

29,711

 

 

 

15,514

 

Payments of short-term debt

 

(21,662

)

 

 

(14,228

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

250,000

 

 

 

154,784

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(183,493

)

 

 

(250,402

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

(26,938

)

 

 

(12,785

)

Payments of dividends

 

(36,725

)

 

 

(38,993

)

Other financing activities

 

(4,152

)

 

 

9,462

 

Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities

 

6,741

 

 

 

(136,648

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(33,491

)

 

 

(10,770

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(204,202

)

 

 

(152,168

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

831,521

 

 

 

702,197

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

627,319

 

 

$

550,029

 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;
  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;
  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;
  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;
  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties, export controls, sanctions and other restrictive trade barriers and national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety laws;
  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
  • fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;
  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;
  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive and Industrial;
  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;
  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;
  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;
  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;
  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
  • the absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;
  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test services technologies, which may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;
  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;
  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;
  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;
  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;
  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;
  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;
  • natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and
  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Articoli correlati

Bird Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders, and Participation in Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Rambus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Exceeded guidance for Q3 revenue and earnings Delivered record quarterly product revenue driven by memory interface chips Generated $80 million in...
Continua a leggere

Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bird Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders, and Participation...

Business Wire