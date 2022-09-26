Amid Labor and Skills Challenges, Australian Businesses Double Down on ActiveCampaign’s Time-Saving Automation Solutions

ActiveCampaign saved Australian businesses nearly 4 million hours in the past 12 months with customer experience automation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), saves each Australian business customer an average of 46 hours per month on administrative tasks so their staff can focus on more strategic work. The company saved businesses across the country nearly 4 million hours in total this past year. With the Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this month revealing the current stress among employers to boost productivity, it’s clear businesses need to lean into marketing automation and sales automation. The CXA platform’s no-code solutions allow businesses to capitalize on interactions across channels to retain existing customers, engage new leads and grow.





Nearly half of businesses using CXA report they now spend more time talking to customers because of time saved through automation. The Summit addressed the need for automating routine tasks to improve productivity and ensure Australians are spending their time on strategic and high-impact work. ActiveCampaign’s no-code technology addresses the current skills shortage in the country and is designed to empower businesses with technology anyone can use, while also setting employees up to provide powerful, best-in-class customer experiences.

“Today’s customers expect businesses to be available when they are in need of your services. They expect quick follow-up and will shift attention to competitors if their loyalty is not rewarded with a great customer experience. That’s why automation is becoming increasingly important to remain relevant,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “Platforms like ActiveCampaign automate a lot of routine activities and free up teams to better serve customers with more complex needs. Technology creates transparency between a business and its customers in ways that weren’t possible or seen before.”

“Our partnership with ActiveCampaign only continues to grow because of how quickly our joint customers scale through the power of CXA,” said Scott Thomas, co-founder of Onesend, an ActiveCampaign partner. “Between the hours saved, improved customer experiences and confidence in the use of ActiveCampaign’s platform, it’s clear that CXA is the solution to skills and labor challenges here in Australia.”

“ActiveCampaign and Onesend have saved my team hundreds of hours by enabling us to create and send national email campaigns in just minutes,” said Cameron Osborne at Office Choice. “Not only does the technology save our employees time, but anyone that logs into the dashboard is able to send personalised email campaigns at scale and better understand the customer journey, no prior knowledge or coding required!”

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign’s category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 180,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 850+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing, marketing automation, ecommerce marketing, and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign’s customers use its 870+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com, scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

