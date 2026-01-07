Ametris reports significant momentum with global pharma leaders

Company expands strategic collaborations spanning evidence generation, exclusive biomarker IP licensing, and regulatory engagement

PENSACOLA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ametris (formerly ActiGraph), a global digital health solutions provider transforming real-world patient data into validated clinical evidence, today reported significant momentum with the pharmaceutical industry, including partnerships with eight of the top ten companies, as sponsors seek new ways to capture meaningful signals of disease progression and treatment effect. Ametris’ leadership team will be in San Francisco for the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 12–15, 2026.

Ametris has expanded its work with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies through three partnership structures: evidence-generation collaborations, exclusive biomarker IP licensing engagements and regulatory engagements.

Based on an analysis of large-pharma R&D spending rankings, Ametris is now working with 20 of the top 25 spenders in pharma, through participation in its Digital Endpoint Collaboration to accelerate Outcome DEvelopment (DECODE) initiatives in obesity and nocturnal scratch and/or through evidence generation partnerships. These relationships build on Ametris’ track record supporting late-stage development, including its recent work using wearable digital health technology in a Phase 2 cancer cachexia trial to demonstrate treatment benefit.

“Ametris has moved into mature partnership structures that reflect how top-tier pharma teams want to evaluate and deploy digital health measures at scale,” said Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Ametris. “This progress is the result of our focus on generating defensible clinical evidence, engaging regulators early, and creating repeatable pathways for sponsors to operationalize validated digital measures.”

Ametris’ DECODE initiatives are designed as cross-industry collaborations between Ametris and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development of novel digital measures, combining clinical evidence generation with regulatory engagement and creation of fit-for-purpose evidentiary packages. In 2025, Ametris launched DECODE: Obesity, initially involving Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Novo Nordisk. More recently, Ametris announced that AstraZeneca had joined the DECODE Obesity working group.

Ametris also continues to build on earlier DECODE work, such as DECODE: Nocturnal Scratch, launched in November 2023, which includes a regulatory engagement workstream to facilitate future sponsor adoption of the digital measure in dermatology programs.

In parallel, Ametris is advancing its Algorithm Marketplace intended to streamline diligence and adoption of validated digital measures. The company expects the Algorithm Marketplace to support scalable partnering further as digital endpoints become increasingly central to clinical development and regulatory submissions.

About Ametris

Founded in 2004, Ametris (formerly ActiGraph) is a global digital health solutions provider transforming real-world patient data into validated clinical evidence. Our end-to-end platform combines advanced wearables, regulatory-aligned analytics, and expert scientific support to simplify every phase of a clinical trial—from study design to submission. Backed by two decades of experience and a collaborative approach, Ametris empowers research teams to run smarter trials, reduce patient burden, and accelerate therapeutic innovation.

