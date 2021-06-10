Home Business Wire American Tower Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications...
Business Wire

American Tower Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

ATC Contact: Igor Khislavsky

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (617) 375-7500

