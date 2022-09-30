American Tower Corporation to Present at the Citi Global Digital Infrastructure Seminar

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Ed Knapp, its Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Citi Global Digital Infrastructure Seminar, on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 222,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

ATC: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(617) 375-7500

