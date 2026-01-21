American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2025 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 03027X100

Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividends (1)

(per share) Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share) Section 897

Ordinary

Distribution (1)

(per share) 12/27/2024 02/03/2025 1.620000 1.620000 0.034535 1.585465 0.168763 04/11/2025 04/28/2025 1.700000 1.700000 0.036240 1.663760 0.177097 06/13/2025 07/11/2025 1.700000 1.700000 0.036240 1.663760 0.177097 09/30/2025 10/20/2025 1.700000 1.700000 0.036240 1.663760 0.177097 (1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, there were no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 4, 2025, which is payable on February 2, 2026, will apply to the 2026 tax year.

This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2025.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Spencer Kurn

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (617) 375-7500