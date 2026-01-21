American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

di
Business Wire
-

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2025 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.



American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)

Qualified
Taxable
Dividends (1)
(per share)

 

Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)

 

Section 897
Ordinary
Distribution (1)
(per share)

12/27/2024

02/03/2025

1.620000

1.620000

0.034535

1.585465

0.168763

04/11/2025

04/28/2025

1.700000

1.700000

0.036240

1.663760

0.177097

06/13/2025

07/11/2025

1.700000

1.700000

0.036240

1.663760

0.177097

09/30/2025

10/20/2025

1.700000

1.700000

0.036240

1.663760

0.177097

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, there were no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 4, 2025, which is payable on February 2, 2026, will apply to the 2026 tax year.

This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2025.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


Contacts

Spencer Kurn
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500