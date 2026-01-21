American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2025 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.
American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT
Record
Payment
Cash
Ordinary
Qualified
Section
Section 897
12/27/2024
02/03/2025
1.620000
1.620000
0.034535
1.585465
0.168763
04/11/2025
04/28/2025
1.700000
1.700000
0.036240
1.663760
0.177097
06/13/2025
07/11/2025
1.700000
1.700000
0.036240
1.663760
0.177097
09/30/2025
10/20/2025
1.700000
1.700000
0.036240
1.663760
0.177097
(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends
Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, there were no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 4, 2025, which is payable on February 2, 2026, will apply to the 2026 tax year.
This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2025.
