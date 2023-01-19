<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 03027X100

Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Qualified

Taxable

Dividends (1)

(per share)

Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share)

 

Section 897

Ordinary

Distribution (1)

(per share)

04/13/2022

04/29/2022

1.400000

1.400000

0.005493

1.394507

0.284445

06/17/2022

07/08/2022

1.430000

1.430000

0.006168

1.423832

0.319439

10/11/2022

10/26/2022

1.470000

1.470000

0.006341

1.463659

0.328374

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there was no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 8, 2022, which is payable on February 2, 2023, will apply to the 2023 tax year.

This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2022.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

Adam Smith

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (617) 375-7500

