American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock



CUSIP 03027X100



Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution (per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividends (per share) Qualified Taxable Dividends (1) (per share) Section 199A Dividends (1) (per share) Section 897 Ordinary Distribution (1) (per share) 04/13/2022 04/29/2022 1.400000 1.400000 0.005493 1.394507 0.284445 06/17/2022 07/08/2022 1.430000 1.430000 0.006168 1.423832 0.319439 10/11/2022 10/26/2022 1.470000 1.470000 0.006341 1.463659 0.328374 (1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there was no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 8, 2022, which is payable on February 2, 2023, will apply to the 2023 tax year.

This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2022.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

Adam Smith



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Telephone: (617) 375-7500