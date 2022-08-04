Home Business Wire American Tower Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming August Investor Conferences
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 10:00 AM MT (12:00 PM ET) – KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum: Ed Knapp, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will host a fireside chat
  • Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 11:10 AM MT (1:10 PM ET) – Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit: Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower, will host a fireside chat

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 222,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

