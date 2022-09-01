American Red Cross and Allied Esports Roll Out Year Two of Rescue Royale Fundraiser

Stream-a-thon and Halo Infinite Competition to Challenge Gamers and Streamers to Support Disaster Relief

Tournament Finalists and Top Fundraisers to Earn Trip to HyperX Arena Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Red Cross and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), have teamed up to produce the second annual Rescue Royale charity stream-a-thon and esports tournament to engage the gaming community in giving back to help people impacted by disasters of all sizes.





Starting today, registration will open for the Rescue Royale Halo Infinite Tournament as well as the month-long stream-a-thon, where anyone can start their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser through digital fundraising platform Tiltify. Participating gamers and streamers can also compete for special prizes and giveaways throughout the month. To get started visit rescueroyale.org and follow @RedCrossGaming for updates.

“The gaming and streaming communities have a unique and powerful ability to rally followers for deserving causes through live entertainment and creative content,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re honored to continue to assist the Red Cross in growing support from the next generation of fundraisers.”

“This summer already set new heat records and brought massive wildfires and deadly floods, and now we’re getting closer to the height of what could be a dangerous hurricane season,” said Nathan Groce, Director of Consumer Marketing and Fundraising for the American Red Cross. “We’re asking gamers and content creators to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people’s lives.”

The top eight Rescue Royale Halo Infinite players will win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the tournament finale at the HyperX Arena on October 15. The top nine fundraisers, based on who receives the highest number of donations in September, will also win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the tournament finale.

Donations made between September 1 and October 15 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finale will support disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters who need it, anytime and anywhere. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Esports owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility and the company’s global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Esports produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Esports’ original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition. Driven by studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios also develops original branded content, including Elevated presented by Progressive, which garnered 13 million views and 1.3 billion impressions during its 2022 debut.

Allied Esports entered Web3, the next generation of the internet, with the 2022 launch of EPICBEAST, a collection of 8,591 non-fungible tokens (NFT) that offer holders access to unique experiences and events.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports, @HyperXArena and @EPICBEASTnft. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

