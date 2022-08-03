American Marketing Association San Diego to Present Annual Conference – The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW – October 21

Conference will feature speakers from Disney, Snap Labs (Snapchat), Target, Google, Rubio’s, Mint Mobile, Visit California, San Diego Pride, San Diego Opera, Tragic Media, Courageous, Linguatrip, Red Door and four content-rich educational tracks covering marketing strategy, branding, technology, popular culture, DEI and more

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMA—American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter is now accepting registrations for its The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference set for Friday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT in the new Knauss Center of Business Education building on the University of San Diego campus. The conference will also be livestreamed to accommodate virtual attendees from across the country.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference will feature 30+ keynotes and speakers, panels and roundtables designed to empower, educate, and propel attendees into the future of marketing. An audience of 300+ are anticipated to attend in-person and will be some of the first to visit the new state-of-the-art Knauss Center of Education building at USD, while hundreds of virtual attendees join online.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference keynote speakers include:

Jim Real, Disney , VP Global Creative at Walt Disney Parks

, VP Global Creative at Katie Babineau, Global Head of Marketing, Snap Lab at Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Other speakers and panelists include, but are not limited to:

Katie Lechner, Head of Core Search UXR, Google

Erika DiProfio, Associate VP Global Brand Advertising, Visit California

Carlos Saavedra, VP Brand Management, Target

Adam Fox, Head of Loyalty and Digital Experience, Rubio’s

Ryan Berman, CEO, Courageous

Reid Carr, CEO, Red Door

Rich Rudzinski, CEO, Tragic Media

Marina Mogiko, Founder, Influencer/Blogger, Linguatrip, Inc.

Fernando Lopez, Executive Director, San Diego Pride

David Bennett, General Director, San Diego Opera

Attendees have their choice of conference sessions from four accelerated marketing education tracks:

The Future is now

Amplifying DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion)

Like, Tweet, Snap, Tik … What’s Next?

The Future is WOW

Conference co-chair Kirsty Nunez says, “Our society is at a critical juncture in our relationship between the digital and physical worlds. This poses enormous challenges for brands to navigate both worlds effectively, while presenting incredible potential to elevate brands in new and exciting ways. Our conference will address these challenges and opportunities with guidance from some of the most talented brand marketers and most prominent brands in the country.”

DEI will also be a central focus, according to conference co-chair Andrew Cortez.

“DEI has become critical to gaining consumers’ trust as they look to brands to reflect the diverse communities in which they live. At the same time, DEI in the workplace is crucial to build strong, healthy workplace cultures that attract talented employees in a tight recruiting market. We will explore the many facets of DEI for marketers and business leaders alike,” says Cortez.

The Art of Marketing: The Future of WOW Conference sponsors include:

