<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire American Express Global Business Travel to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022...
Business Wire

American Express Global Business Travel to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on March 9, 2023, before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
Martin Ferguson

Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, American Express Global Business Travel

martin.ferguson@amexgbt.com

Investors:

Barry Sievert

Vice President Investor Relations, American Express Global Business Travel

investor@amexgbt.com

Articoli correlati

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VertexGraph introduces its capability that helps businesses apply Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote...
Continua a leggere

Loop Media Launches Exclusive Fail Patrol and America’s Funniest Home Videos Channels On Loop TV

Business Wire Business Wire -
Further Establishing Loop TV as The Leading Music Video and Entertainment TV Service for Businesses GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc....
Continua a leggere

FitXR Releases New Pop Music Collection to Help Fuel Your Next Workout

Business Wire Business Wire -
The most comprehensive VR fitness app now offers new options to help you break a sweat NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VertexGraph brings Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to remote drive mapping

Business Wire