<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire American Express CEO to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
Business Wire

American Express CEO to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Contacts

Media:
Leah M. Gerstner, Leah.M.Gerstner@aexp.com, +1.212.640.3174

Andrew R. Johnson, Andrew.R.Johnson@aexp.com, +1.212.640.8610

Investors/Analysts:
Kerri S. Bernstein, Kerri.S.Bernstein@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Michelle A. Scianni, Michelle.A.Scianni@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Articoli correlati

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Lenovo Legion 5, 5i & 5 Pro Sales Published by Retail Egg

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early Black Friday Lenovo Legion 5 deals have arrived, find all the best early Black Friday Legion 5 17...
Continua a leggere

Best Prebuilt Gaming PC Black Friday Deals (2022): Early iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, NZXT & More Gaming Desktop Savings Published by Saver Trends

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early Black Friday prebuilt gaming PC deals for 2022 have landed, browse the best early Black Friday CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER...
Continua a leggere

Best Black Friday PlayStation VR Deals (2022): Best Early PSVR Bundle, Controller & Game Sales Listed by Retail Egg

Business Wire Business Wire -
The top early Black Friday Sony PlayStation VR deals for 2022, including discounts on PSVR accessories, games & controllers BOSTON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
AMD EPYC

AMD presenta i processori server Epyc più veloci ed energy-efficient

Hardware