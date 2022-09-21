Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#carbonreduction--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:

On September 29, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole will participate in the Oppenheimer's Virtual ESG Summit: Navigating the ESG & Climate Transition. Ameresco’s management will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Contacts

Media Relations



Leila Dillon, 508.661.2264, news@ameresco.com

Investor Relations



Eric Prouty, Advisiry Partners, 212.750.5800, eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Lynn Morgen, Advisiry Partners, 212.750.5800, lynn.morgen@advisiry.com