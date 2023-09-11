Ameresco Announces Innovative Regional Solar Array Project in Collaboration with City of Craig, Yampa Valley Electric Association, and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs

The Yampa Valley Regional Solar Garden is designed to generate 9.64 million kWh annually in solar electricity for Steamboat Springs, Craig, Hayden, Yampa, and Routt and Moffat counties.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & CRAIG, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the dedication of a regional solar energy project in partnership with communities surrounding the City of Craig, CO, and Yampa Valley Electric Association (YVEA). The project will see the construction of the Yampa Valley Regional Solar Garden, a 4-megawatt-ACsolar array spanning 20 acres to provide solar-generated electricity to Steamboat Springs, Craig, Hayden, Yampa, as well as Routt and Moffat counties.









The project, set to be completed in October, will be the largest solar array in the Yampa Valley Region and features bifacial solar panels and single-axis tracker racking that follow the sun’s trajectory throughout the day for maximum electricity generation. Following its integration into YVEA’s distribution system, the array is designed to produce approximately 9.64 million kilowatt hours annually—equivalent to the average annual electricity consumed by more than 1,329 homes.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this renewable energy journey alongside the regional communities this project will serve, and in partnership with Yampa Valley Electric Association,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to driving positive change through sustainable solutions that not only benefit the environment, but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Yampa Valley region.”

“Yampa Valley Electric Association is proud to be part of this landmark project that will create locally-generated electricity for our communities,” said Steve Johnson, CEO of YVEA. “This initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions to our stakeholders.”

The clean energy generated from the project is designed to mitigate nearly 130,321 metric tons of carbon dioxide over 20 years of operation, equivalent to 29,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

A celebratory media event was held on September 8, 2023, to mark the dedication and completion of the project at the site of the Yampa Valley Regional Solar Garden. Speakers from the City of Craig, YVEA and Ameresco shared remarks about the impact of the project on both the community and the environment as a whole.

“With the successful completion of this Yampa Valley Regional Solar Garden, we are delighted to be taking such a significant step towards a greener future for our community,” said Derek Duran, City of Craig Mayor. “This project truly exemplifies our resolute commitment to sustainable progress, and we are proud to be leading this initiative alongside our regional partners, Ameresco and Yampa Valley Electric Association.”

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Yampa Valley Electric Association

Yampa Valley Electric Association (YVEA) is a member-owned electric cooperative serving nearly 27,000 customers over 2,840 miles of line covering a 7,000 square-mile service territory in northwest Colorado and southern Wyoming. We provide safe, affordable, reliable power and efficient energy services to members. We help our communities thrive by striving to provide innovative, affordable and environmentally sound solutions, while fostering leadership and growth throughout our region. More information is available at www.yvea.com.

The announcement of an energy asset award is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2023.

