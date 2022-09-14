Amentum Selected for $500M Multi-Award Contract by the U.S. Department of Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis to Investigate Financial Crimes

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial intelligence (TFI) has selected Amentum, under its METIS Solutions entity, to provide a full range of state-of-the-art investigative and analytic solutions to counter cyber-enabled financial crime under a new multi-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract. The BPA has a maximum value of $500 million over five years.

“Our confidence to meet the Treasury TFI mission stems from our proven performance providing analysis of financial intelligence, and a thorough understanding of the changing financial crimes landscape and illicit financial typologies,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science and Technology Group. “We can bring to bear our successful partnerships and collaboration with financial analysis industry leaders, and our extensive knowledge of the many tools and datasets required to safeguard the nation’s financial system against threats.”

Under this contract, Amentum will compete for task orders to provide intelligence, financial, and investigative expertise and technology-enabled approaches across Treasury TFI at the Bureau level, including sanctions investigation and enforcement, transaction licensing, analysis and investigation of financial crimes, and other analytic solutions.

To bring the best-in-class solutions to the Treasury, Amentum has partnered with Sayari Labs, a global leader in commercial and financial intelligence platforms designed to help analysts and investigators combat financial crime, illicit networks and gain visibility into opaque markets with specific focus on strategic rivals, rogue regime governments, and permissive emerging markets exploited by transnational organized criminal networks.

Amentum’s efforts will include analysis and investigation of cyber-enabled crime, including: conducting financial cyber investigations of complex financial and business records, advanced research and analysis on cyber-enabled crime methods and trends including money laundering techniques, cyber target development to identify cyber-enabled crime networks, and evaluation of emerging payment technologies like virtual currencies to analyze for criminal use or terrorist financing. The program incorporates Amentum’s capabilities to identify and document cyber evidence and conduct cyber forensics, identify and analyze cyber-related financial typologies, analyze cryptocurrency and blockchain analytics, and gather intelligence and analysis on the Deep and Dark Web.

Work will be performed in the greater Washington D.C. region with additional locations across the continental U.S. as required. The BPA was awarded under the Government Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Professional Services Category.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global leader in designing, engineering, managing and modernizing critical systems and programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, we employ more than 50,000 people on all seven continents. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

Contacts

For Amentum:



Chanel Mann



(682) 788-5685



chanel.mann@amentum.com