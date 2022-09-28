Amazon Upgrades Fire TV with Third Generation Fire TV Cube and New Alexa Voice Remote Pro

New Fire TV Cube with hands-free Alexa control is the most powerful Fire TV streaming player ever—20% more powerful than the previous generation—and first streaming media player in the industry with an HDMI input port and Wi-Fi 6E support

New premium Alexa Voice Remote Pro introduces Fire TV’s first-ever Remote Finder feature, backlighting, and customizable buttons for personalized shortcuts

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced upgrades to its industry-leading Fire TV family, including the next generation Fire TV Cube—Fire TV’s most powerful streaming media player yet—and Alexa Voice Remote Pro, a premium remote with an all-new Remote Finder and customizable buttons.

“The all-new Fire TV Cube is a big step forward for Fire TV—it’s the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player we’ve ever made,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “This Fire TV Cube’s powerful processing and Wi-Fi 6E support deliver an incredibly smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input means you can instantly extend the simplicity of Fire TV and hands-free Alexa control to your home entertainment system. With Alexa Voice Remote Pro, we’re making it easy to find a misplaced remote and get to the apps and content you love.”

Fire TV Cube—Enhanced Power and Speed

The third generation of Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming media player yet, with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The supercharged processor increases app launch speeds, making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date. Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, it offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

An industry-first, Fire TV Cube includes an HDMI input port, giving customers the flexibility to bring their entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible cable boxes, Blu-ray players, and more devices. Now, customers can just say, “Alexa, tune to ESPN on cable” instead of manually changing inputs to get to the content they want. With Fire TV Cube, customers can easily control live TV, cable boxes, and on-demand streaming via Fire TV’s Alexa Voice Remote or hands-free with Alexa. Fire TV Cube also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications—simply say, “Alexa, call mom” to connect with family or friends from the largest screen in the home.

Fire TV Cube is the first streaming media player in the industry with Wi-Fi 6E support, giving customers with a compatible router the ability to enjoy a smooth entertainment experience with less interference from other Wi-Fi devices in the home. It also features a new Ethernet port if you need a wired network connection.

New to Fire TV Cube is Super Resolution Upscaling, which provides enhanced picture quality by seamlessly converting HD content into 4K for greater detail, contrast, and clarity. With Super Resolution Upscaling, content—from movies originally made in HD to grainy family photos—will look sharper on a 4K display.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro—Remote Finder Feature, Customizable Buttons, and Backlighting

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a new premium remote built to help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote. It introduces a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Simply say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.

Two new customizable buttons make getting to your favorite content and Alexa commands quicker and easier. You can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do. For example, you could choose to program a button to have Alexa dim the lights, check the weather, or start an Alexa Routine for movie night. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlighting that automatically illuminates the buttons when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Accessible and Sustainable

Fire TV Cube supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids. Both Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s product and packaging are designed with sustainability in mind. Fire TV Cube is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change, earning the ENERGY STAR certification. As a part of Amazon’s commitment to helping preserve the natural world, Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro both qualified for the Climate Pledge Friendly badge by achieving the Carbon Trust’s Reducing CO 2 certifications, showing that their carbon footprints have been reduced year over year. To achieve this, both products used more-sustainable materials and implemented design changes to reduce their overall lifetime energy consumption. Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s packaging is 100% recyclable in the U.S., made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Fire TV Cube is available for pre-order today in the United States for $139.99. Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $34.99 in the United States. To see which Fire TV devices are compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Pro, check the compatibility checker.

Amazon today also announced the new Fire TV Omni QLED Series with the new Fire TV Ambient Experience.

