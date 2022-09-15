Amazon Unveils Additional Analytics and Data to Empower Seller Success

Amazon’s new Manage Your Experiments features help sellers develop conversion-driving content, increasing their sales by up to 25%

Sellers can now refine their product offerings, hone their sales strategy, and more effectively market their products

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Accelerate, Amazon’s annual seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced new features to Manage Your Experiments, a tool that helps sellers optimize content on product detail pages to drive higher rates of conversion, increasing their sales by up to 25%. Amazon also enhanced the Product Opportunity Explorer and Search Analytics Dashboard with new capabilities that help brands analyze marketing campaigns and identify areas to acquire new customers and drive repeat purchases. This new set of industry-leading tools makes it easier for sellers to tap into customer insights and analytics data to launch new products and increase sales.

“We’re focused on supporting sellers as they work to build and grow their business,” said Benjamin Hartman, vice president of Amazon North America Selling Partner Services. “The tools we’re announcing today are a direct result of seller feedback and target every step of their Amazon sales funnel, from new customer acquisition to increased lifetime value. We’re committed to continuing to develop tools and features that deliver actionable insights for sellers.”

“We have been working with Amazon since the beginning, leveraging data to build our business into one of the largest jewelry sellers on Amazon,” said Tal Masica, founder of PAVOI Jewelry. “Thanks to enhancements to the Search Analytics Dashboard and Product Opportunity Explorer, we now have the ability to analyze search trends at a granular level, giving us actionable insights to improve both trend forecasting and design for future collections – so we can continue delivering quality sustainable jewelry that our customers love to wear every day.”

Amazon offers a range of industry-leading tools that empower sellers to optimize their listings, better understand customers, differentiate their brands, and grow their business. The following new tools were announced at Accelerate 2022:

Manage Your Experiments is designed to increase the quality of product detail pages and drive higher conversion. With Manage Your Experiments, brands are able to run A/B tests on their titles, main images, and A+ content to see what performs best. Now, brands can also A/B test bullet points and descriptions, and review machine learning -based recommendations for product images and titles to drive better conversion. Additionally, brands can now opt-in to auto-publish winning experiments to the product detail page, automating their A/B tests. Sellers benefit from traffic from hundreds of millions of Amazon customers, and the new Manage Your Experiments features make it easier to test more content, faster.

has expanded since its launch in early 2022 to offer a new insights dashboard that provides sellers with anonymized data to better understand customers’ interests and shopping habits. For the first time, brands can download Search Query and Catalog Performance data and new ASIN-level details. This new capability enables brands to easily assess marketing campaigns to identify areas to drive repeat purchases and acquire new customers—either directly from within Amazon’s tools or by combining Amazon data with the seller’s own business data. The enhanced Search Analytics Dashboard is launching worldwide in September. Product Opportunity Explorer builds on its successful beta introduction in 2021, continuing to offer rich, accurate data that helps sellers understand, gauge, and evaluate product opportunities in the Amazon store. Sellers can assess the likelihood of a new product gaining traction with customers and forecast sales potential. For the first time, Amazon has now introduced an enhanced Product Opportunity Explorer with a new feature, Customer Reviews Insight. This feature helps sellers work backward from the customer, using customer feedback from product review insights and product star ratings, to help brands determine what features they should build and prioritize as they launch new products or modify existing ones.

Every year, Amazon invests billions of dollars to improve the infrastructure, tools, services, fulfillment solutions, and resources dedicated to helping sellers succeed. Sellers are responsible for more than half of Amazon’s physical product sales; sellers in our store employed and provided jobs for more than 1.5 million people in the United States.

Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/.

