Amazon Launches Free Email Marketing Capabilities for Sellers to Reach Their Repeat, Recent, and High-Spend Amazon Customers

Utilizing Amazon Customer Engagement’s Tailored Audiences, sellers can now increase their email marketing reach and build brand loyalty

Premium A+ Content now available to all eligible brands, which can increase sales by up to 20%

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Accelerate, Amazon’s annual seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced three new audience types within the Amazon Customer Engagement tool to help sellers increase their email marketing reach at no cost. For the first time, sellers can now expand beyond brand followers when sending free marketing emails to reach their most loyal customers, such as repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers.

“Brands are able to quickly acquire new customers in the Amazon store, but they expressed a need for improved tools to increase customer lifetime value,” said Benjamin Hartman, vice president of Amazon North America Selling Partner Services. “These improvements help unlock the value of remarketing as we further our commitment to helping sellers reach the right customer, at the right time.”

Amazon Customer Engagement’s Tailored Audiences also allows sellers to monitor the impact of their email marketing campaigns and customer engagement with performance and reporting metrics, such as open rate, click-through rates, emails delivered, opt-out rates, sales, and conversion.

Amazon is currently testing Tailored Audiences in a beta program, and the company plans to make it available to all U.S. sellers in early 2023. Through this tool, sellers select the customer audience types and Amazon sends the marketing email directly to those customers. The tool will be available at no cost in Seller Central, Amazon’s online portal for sellers. Amazon also plans to enhance the messages’ design capabilities with custom HTML content and improved templates coming soon.

“With these capabilities, Amazon is helping to put more control into the hands of brands around how they market to their customers,” said James Gossling, director of ecommerce at Sports Research. “As a health and wellness company, repeat customers and subscribers are so important to our business. We’ve been really intrigued with the new Tailored Audiences tool. These email marketing capabilities are exactly what we’re looking for to keep our customers coming back.”

Amazon offers a range of industry-leading tools that empower sellers to communicate their brand stories with a consistent voice across their physical, direct-to-consumer, and Amazon shopping experience. These free, self-service branding and marketing solutions help sellers better understand and engage customers, differentiate and build their brand, and optimize sales.

Amazon also recently rolled out Premium A+ Content, an upgrade to the standard content management system that supports new, larger modules on product pages—such as video, interactive hover hotspots, image carousels and Q&A—to all brands worldwide that meet the eligibility criteria. Participating brands have seen sales increase up to 20% for products with Premium A+ Content.

Every year, Amazon invests billions of dollars to improve the infrastructure, tools, services, fulfillment solutions, and resources dedicated to helping sellers succeed. Sellers are responsible for more than half of Amazon’s physical product sales; sellers in our store employed and provided jobs for more than 1.5 million people in the United States.

