Amazon Introduces the New Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt—Offering Customers Even More Flexibility in Security Coverage and Peace of Mind

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera uses Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge Processor to capture and process videos locally—and starts at just $99.99

New Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount brings additional functionality to the popular Blink Mini, giving customers the ability to pan and tilt their cameras remotely

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced two new additions to the Blink family of devices—the new Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and the new Blink Mini Pan Tilt. At just $99.99, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera includes a smart security camera and powerful LED lighting all in one, streamlined design, and Amazon’s AZ2 silicon to process videos without going to the cloud. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt is a new mount that works with Blink Mini to enable you to see a wider field of view and remotely pan and tilt to follow motion.

“The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is our first wired floodlight device, and it adds to the existing lineup of easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable security devices that help customers keep an eye on their homes,” said Mike Harris, chief operating officer at Blink. “With an all-in-one security and lighting design, and a price below $100, it offers a mix of performance and value that’s hard to beat. Plus, it leverages the intelligence of Amazon silicon, enabling us to offer features such as computer vision and local video processing for the first time.”

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera—Advanced Features at an Affordable Price

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is designed to offer high performance for those looking for a hardwired security solution in an affordable package. Support for preferred motion detection zones means you can focus on the areas that are most important to you, and new person detection provides the ability to limit motion alert notifications to only when a person is present. Blink Wired Floodlight Camera’s enhanced motion detection features are built on the capabilities provided by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge Processor, which also enables video content to be processed locally on the edge.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera provides 2600 lumens of LED lighting, 1080p HD live view, and crisp two-way audio. Setup is easy using an existing wired connection, and you can easily store video clips locally with a Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately). With a Blink Subscription Plan, you can also store video clips and photos in the cloud.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt—Adding New Functionality and Flexibility for Blink Mini

The new Blink Mini Pan Tilt adds a motorized mount to the Blink Mini to help keep an eye on even more of your home. With Mini Pan Tilt, you instantly gain the ability to remotely pan left and right, and tilt up and down, using the Blink app—getting corner-to-corner, 360-degree coverage of any room. If you already have a Blink Mini, you can easily add just the mount via a micro-USB, and you can place it on a table or countertop, or connect via a tri-pod or wall-mount (sold separately) for additional functionality.

Pricing and Availability

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will be available in the coming months in the U.S. for $99.99 on Amazon.com/blink. Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada as a bundle with the camera for $59.99, or as a mount only for just $29.99, also on Amazon.com/blink.

