Amazon Introduces Halo Rise—A First-of-its-Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker

New Halo Rise combines no-contact sleep tracking and environmental sensing with a smart alarm and wake-up light to help improve your sleep

Advanced machine learning and sensor technology provide highly accurate, ambient analysis of sleep patterns

Halo Rise is even smarter when paired with Alexa, enabling you to personalize your bedtime and morning routines

Includes six months of Halo membership to access an ever-expanding suite of health and wellness features and content

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced Halo Rise—a new, multi-purpose bedside tracker dedicated to helping improve your sleep. Halo Rise uses built-in sensor technology, quietly working in the background to provide highly accurate insights and personalized sleep analysis. It comes with six months of Halo membership for $139.99 and will ship later this year. Learn more at www.amazon.com/halorise.

“Quality sleep is an incredibly important factor in our overall health and well-being. In today’s busy world, getting more and better sleep is one of the areas that customers ask us about the most, which is why we’re tackling sleep head on,” said Melissa Cha, vice president of Amazon Smart Home and Health. “Halo Rise is designed to work intelligently in the background and give you an entirely new and effortless way to manage your sleep and achieve sleep-life harmony.”

Innovative Ambient Technology

Powered by contactless, low-energy sensor technology and machine learning, Halo Rise accurately senses respiration and movement patterns to determine your sleep stages throughout the night. It uses a sleep algorithm that has been trained and validated against overnight polysomnography—the clinical gold standard for sleep analysis. Halo Rise harnesses powerful ambient technology that’s always ready, automatically starting your sleep session when you get into bed with no buttons to press or batteries to charge. After you wake, you’ll receive a detailed sleep summary, including a graph showing time spent in each sleep phase—REM, light, and deep sleep—along with a sleep score and information about your sleep environment. Learn more about the technology that powers Halo Rise at www.amazon.science.

Sleep Smarter, Sleep Better

Great sleep is influenced by a number of factors, including your room’s environment and how you wake up. Built-in environmental sensors measure your room’s temperature, humidity, and light levels throughout the night. It integrates with the Amazon Halo app, which provides science-backed recommendations on how to optimize the room’s sleep environment. In the morning, a wake-up light simulates the colors and gradual brightening of a sunrise, creating a natural and gentle wake experience, while the smart alarm monitors your sleep stages and wakes you at the ideal time for getting up, helping you to start the day feeling rested and alert.

“Sleep is a central pillar of good health, and the benefits of consistent, sufficient sleep are well-documented, touching on nearly every aspect of our mental and physical well-being,” said Dr. Carolyn D’Ambrosio, associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. “Yet research shows that one in three adults don’t get enough sleep. With its comprehensive approach, Halo Rise is leading the future of sleep technology.”

Better Together with Alexa

Halo Rise works even better with Alexa, making it easier to check your sleep insights and personalize your sleep experience. For example, use a compatible Echo device to ask Alexa how you slept, sync Alexa with the Halo Rise smart alarm to be woken up by your favorite song, or combine Halo Rise with other smart lights that can be controlled using just your voice. You also have the ability to use Halo Rise as part of a personalized Alexa Routine. For instance, when you get into bed, Alexa can automatically dim the lights in the bedroom, turn off the TV, and start a relaxing meditation. Additionally, you can ask Alexa to pull up your sleep data on Echo Show, with the last night’s sleep report viewable on the device’s display.

Versatile and Sustainable Design

Halo Rise features a compact and multi-functional design that sits on your bedside table. The device includes a digital clock, a semi-circle of powerful 300 lux LEDs that form the wake-up light, a small alarm speaker, environmental sensors, and buttons to activate features. Those features include adjusting the light’s brightness for reading, starting a sunset simulation, and snoozing your alarm. With 100% recycled aluminum and 100% recyclable packaging, Halo Rise is also certified as Climate Pledge Friendly.

One Service, Many Benefits

Halo Rise is the latest addition to Amazon Halo, which includes an ever-expanding suite of innovative features and premium content as part of the Halo membership that can help you eat nutritiously, move more, and become more mindful—all factors that are shown to impact quality of sleep. Available via the Halo app, existing membership offerings for Halo Rise customers include:

Discover : A growing catalog of sleep resources, mindfulness programs, exercises, and meditations designed to help you build healthy habits and discover what works best for your individual health and wellness journey. These resources include sleep programs from BetterSleep, Mayo Clinic, and Halo experts designed to help you fall asleep quicker and snooze more soundly.

: A growing catalog of sleep resources, mindfulness programs, exercises, and meditations designed to help you build healthy habits and discover what works best for your individual health and wellness journey. These resources include sleep programs from BetterSleep, Mayo Clinic, and Halo experts designed to help you fall asleep quicker and snooze more soundly. Fitness and Movement Health : Staying active and improving physical movement, along with getting restorative sleep, all help prepare the body to handle the demands of everyday life. Using just a smartphone camera and the Halo app, Movement Health uses computer vision and machine learning to assess mobility, stability, and posture, then recommends a custom program of corrective exercises and fitness content to help you be more active.

: Staying active and improving physical movement, along with getting restorative sleep, all help prepare the body to handle the demands of everyday life. Using just a smartphone camera and the Halo app, Movement Health uses computer vision and machine learning to assess mobility, stability, and posture, then recommends a custom program of corrective exercises and fitness content to help you be more active. Nutrition: A balanced diet can positively impact your sleep and is a critical part of overall well-being. With a library of over 850 wholesome recipes from partners including WW, Lifesum, and Whole Foods Market, Halo Nutrition offers a tailored weekly menu that syncs to your existing Alexa Shopping list and other Amazon apps—streamlining all grocery needs into one place.

Learn more about Halo membership offerings at www.amazon.com/halo_membership.

Privacy by Design

Like all Amazon products, Halo Rise is built with multiple layers of privacy and security to keep your information safe and in your control. All Amazon Halo health data is encrypted in transit and at rest in the cloud, and you can download or delete your Halo health data any time directly from the Halo app. Amazon Halo health data is not used for marketing, product recommendations, or advertising, and never sold. Additionally, Halo Rise does not include cameras or microphones, and you have the option to manually put Halo Rise into Standby mode, which turns off the sensor technology that tracks sleep. Learn more at Amazon Halo Privacy. When using Halo Rise with Alexa, you will also have access to all of the features that provide transparency and control over the Alexa experience—including the ability to review and manage your voice recordings. Learn more about Amazon Alexa privacy features at Alexa & Your Privacy.

Pricing and Availability

Halo Rise is $139.99 and will be available for customers in the U.S. It comes with six months of Halo membership for access to even more health and wellness-enhancing features. Halo Rise will start shipping later this year—you can sign up to be notified when Halo Rise is available at www.amazon.com/halorise.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr