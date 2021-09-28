Amazon Introduces Echo Show 15 to Help Keep Families Organized, Connected, and Entertained

Echo Show 15 is an entirely new Echo Show with a beautiful 15.6-inch display that you can mount to your wall or place on your counter

Customizable home screen with Alexa widgets lets you easily stay organized—view your shared calendar, manage shopping and to-do lists, find meal inspiration, and more

Stay connected inside and outside the home—view and control smart home devices, track packages, leave notes for family members, or call loved ones

Stream content in 1080p Full HD from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and soon SLING TV, for hours of entertainment throughout the day

Built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Show 15 is capable of on-device speech and computer vision processing

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced Echo Show 15, a new addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and is designed to help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences.

“Today, families juggle multiple competing priorities—what time to drop the kids off at soccer practice, what to make for dinner, or when to schedule the next appointment—the list goes on and on. With Echo Show 15, Alexa can help,” said Tom Taylor, senior vice president, Amazon Alexa. “Echo Show 15 brings everything that makes your household tick into one place. With a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, you can customize Echo Show 15 to see your shared family calendar, manage to-do lists and reminders, find meal inspiration, and keep track of your incoming packages. Plus, Echo Show 15 can adapt to your home environment with full-screen photos or art, so it’s always there when you need it, but fades beautifully into the background when you don’t.”

With customizable Alexa widgets, Echo Show 15 brings together everything families need on its beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD screen. To complement the ambient rotating content, you can customize your device home screen using a new widgets gallery, which lets you choose and add the information most useful to you and your family. Alexa widgets continually refresh to stay up to date, so you always have the latest information, and you can easily rearrange them to suit your needs and preferences.

Personalize Your Experience with Visual ID

With the new visual ID feature, Alexa can recognize you and personalize the on-screen information on Echo Show 15. After enrolling in visual ID, if you walk in front of Echo Show 15, Alexa will recognize you and the screen will automatically update to show you a custom greeting, your personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in your home. If you enroll your child in visual ID for kids, the home screen of Echo Show 15 will shift to only show age-appropriate content when your child is recognized. To learn more about visual ID’s development and how it works, visit the Amazon Science blog.

Organize Your Household

With Echo Show 15, you can quickly view and update your household’s shared calendar, add or remove items from your shopping list, reorder favorite items, check your to-do list, and more. And now, with Echo Show 15 in your kitchen, it’s easy to decide what to eat in the moment, or plan your meals for the week. You can get delivery options from restaurants like Domino’s; recipe recommendations from Allrecipes, Tasty, Epicurious, and more; or order Blue Apron meal kits to create meals with easy, step-by-step instructions. You can also create a personalized taste profile with your family’s dietary preferences, so that Alexa will show recipe and restaurant recommendations tailored to you.

Stay Connected to Your Home and Others

Staying connected means seamlessly managing the devices and services that power your home. A smart home favorites widget lets you view and control your most-used compatible smart home devices with just a tap. The large screen means you can use picture-in-picture viewing to follow a recipe, while also keeping an eye on the nursery camera. You can also keep track of personal devices and things like Echo Buds and Tile trackers, or monitor how close a delivery is to your house on a dynamically updating map widget.

Echo Show 15 also helps you stay connected with loved ones inside and outside the home. With the sticky notes widget, you can leave a note about dinner time for family members, or a reminder to take the dog for a walk. Plus, with visual ID you can send a note directly to a specific family member, which will only show up when Alexa recognizes them in front of the device. With its 15.6-inch screen and 5-megapixel camera, Echo Show 15 is also great for video calls, or to Drop In on a loved one inside or outside of your house.

Enjoy the Entertainment You Love

With its large screen and support for 1080p video streaming, Echo Show 15 can also double as your kitchen TV. Just ask Alexa to watch movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, or Hulu, or soon, enjoy support for SLING TV. You can also watch your favorite TikTok videos soon; catch up on the news from ABC, NBC News NOW, and CBS News; ask Alexa to play music or read your Audible book; or even catch a segment of The Daily Show to start your morning. Echo Show 15 can also seamlessly blend into your décor by displaying full-screen pictures from Amazon Photos or alternating visuals from pre-loaded art, nature, seasonal, or travel galleries.

Powered By the All New, Next-Gen AZ2 Processor

Echo Show 15 is powered by the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a machine learning (ML) inference engine with a quad-core scalable architecture and 22x more TOPS (trillions of operations per second) than the previous generation. Like AZ1, it’s capable of processing speech recognition on device and can also process computer vision (CV) workloads in parallel. The AZ2 architecture is custom designed by Amazon and runs ML-based speech models significantly faster than its predecessor—enabling CV algorithms that once required the immense computer power of the cloud to be processed entirely on the edge. What this means is that Echo Show 15 is able to recognize a person enrolled in visual ID and will be able to process their voice right on the device.

Privacy and Accessibility

Echo Show 15 is designed with privacy in mind; it has microphone and camera controls, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and a built-in shutter to cover the camera. Visual ID is optional and requires explicit enrollment, and you can delete your visual ID profile at any time through the on-device settings or the Alexa app. To learn more about the features providing transparency and control over your Alexa experience, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub: http://www.amazon.com/alexaprivacy. In addition, Echo Show 15 offers accessibility features that benefit all customers, including the ability to interact with Alexa using touch instead of voice, to see captions for Alexa’s responses on the device screen, and more. For more information, visit http://www.amazon.com/alexaaccessibility.

Pricing and Availability

Echo Show 15 will be available for $249.99. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/EchoShow15. Countertop stands and under-cabinet mount accessories are sold separately. Echo Show 15 has the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on Amazon.com—a distinction to help customers discover and shop for more sustainable products.

