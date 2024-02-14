amazee.io Achieves AWS Government Competency

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—amazee.io, a Mirantis company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services Government Competency status. This global designation recognizes amazee.io’s extensive track record supporting civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local government agencies worldwide to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS and accelerate innovation on AWS.





amazee.io is a ZeroOps application delivery hub that frees developers from cloud deployment, migrations, and operations work. The open source platform helps users accelerate their release cycles and bring their products to market faster. amazee.io previously secured two AWS Competencies: DevOps Software Competency and Migration & Modernization Software Competency.

“We are thrilled to achieve AWS Government Competency, reflecting our dedication to delivering secure and efficient solutions for government customers,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO at amazee.io. “The push to accelerate innovation across global government agencies is unbroken. We see an increased adoption of dynamic hybrid and multi-cloud environments paired with the highest security standards and platform stability requirements. Together with AWS, we empower our customers on their journey to fostering innovation and delivering excellent services to their end users. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the AWS ecosystem.”

One example in the government sector that showcases the collaborative efforts to bring an unmatched digital experience to the end customer is the GovCMS program in Australia. In September 2023, amazee.io and local partners secured a new three-year contract to provide a whole-of-government, open source content management system and web hosting service running on AWS infrastructure in Australia.

As amazee.io and its partners enter the next chapter with the Australian Government Department of Finance, their steadfast dedication to addressing the increasing demands of national security and individual privacy remains resolute. This commitment is designed to guarantee the continuous and resilient operation of government digital platforms while maintaining a careful balance between innovation, stability, and security.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises and government agencies. To support these solutions’ seamless integration and deployment, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates amazee.io as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services as well as possessing deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data.

amazee.io, acquired by Mirantis in 2022, is the creator of the open source project Lagoon, an application delivery platform, available on GitHub under Apache License 2.0. Lagoon is a cloud-native platform for the deployment, management, security, and operation of applications that significantly lessens the load on developers in dealing with infrastructure.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

