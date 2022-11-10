Altruist to Launch UMA Capabilities, Enhancing Model Marketplace

RIA fintech firm adds portfolio construction customization to create best-of-breed portfolios with no fee minimum

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist, a fintech company on a mission to make financial advice better, more affordable and more accessible to everyone, announced a new feature to portfolio management capabilities – unified managed accounts (UMA).

With the introduction of UMA capabilities, advisors can now mix and match models to create core-satellite or best of breed portfolios. This new feature allows advisors to access third-party investment models from top asset managers through the Model Marketplace as well as include their own custom models as building blocks for client portfolios. This level of customization allows advisors to combine the expertise of top asset managers into individual portfolios to meet clients’ investing goals.

“At Altruist, we’re constantly looking for ways to help advisors provide the best services possible for their clients. More and more, advisors are differentiating themselves with highly personalized investment solutions for their clients,” said Adam Grealish, Head of Investments at Altruist. “Introducing UMA capabilities allows advisors to use Altruist for deep customization. We’re thrilled that advisors can use world class models from our Model Marketplace as the foundation of the unique portfolios they want to build for their clients.”

Altruist’s goal is to empower advisors to create great portfolios that could make a true difference in the lives of their clients. The firm launched its Model Marketplace in February 2021 featuring its own investment models – the Simplicity Series – alongside those of Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors, later adding BlackRock, Redwood Investment Management and StateStreet Global Advisors. In April 2022, Altruist introduced its Altruist Strategist Series, the first to include direct indexing. Since then, Altruist has added more than 40 additional models from top investment managers.

