ALTR Announces Participation in Upcoming Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALTR, innovator of automated data control and security solutions, announced today that the company is sponsoring and exhibiting at three stops of the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour in the United States, including Chicago, Illinois on October 13th; Austin, Texas on October 27th; and San Francisco, California on November 7th. In attendance from ALTR will be Chief Technology Officer (CTO) ​James Beecham and VP of Business Development Paul Franz.

ALTR is a Snowflake Premier Partner and has been designated with the Snowflake Financial Service Competency badge for its data control and security solution in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud helps banking, insurance, fintech, and investment management customers, and others in the financial services industry launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future, and accelerate their compliance and regulatory compliance. The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022, rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem.

The Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour is designed to showcase the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud, and to offer organizations the opportunity to explore using and collaborating with data in ways unimaginable a few years ago. Through learning about the latest capabilities of the Data Cloud, Snowflake’s newest data workloads, and innovative new use cases, Data Cloud World Tour attendees will discover fresh ways to take their companies to new frontiers.

WHAT: Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

WHEN AND WHERE:

WHO: James Beecham, Founder and CTO and Paul Franz, VP of Business Development



TO REQUEST A MEETING AT A TOUR STOP: https://www.altr.com/talk-to-us

REGISTRATION: https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/americas/

For more information about the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour, visit https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/.

About ALTR

ALTR is the only automated policy enforcement and data security solution that allows you to easily control and protect sensitive data to minimize risks sooner and unlock value faster. Hundreds of companies and thousands of users leverage ALTR’s platform to gain unparalleled visibility into data usage, automate and control data access, and secure data with patented rate limiting and tokenization-as-a-service, all in minutes instead of months. ALTR’s database integrations and partner ecosystem enable on-premises-to-cloud protection and a single solution for enterprise-wide data governance and security. To learn more, please visit ALTR.com. To start with the ALTR Free plan today, sign up here.

