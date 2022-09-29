<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ALTR Announces Participation in Upcoming Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour
Business Wire

ALTR Announces Participation in Upcoming Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

di Business Wire

Data Access Control and Security Solution Provider to Exhibit at Three Stops on the Americas Tour

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALTR, innovator of automated data control and security solutions, announced today that the company is sponsoring and exhibiting at three stops of the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour in the United States, including Chicago, Illinois on October 13th; Austin, Texas on October 27th; and San Francisco, California on November 7th. In attendance from ALTR will be Chief Technology Officer (CTO) ​James Beecham and VP of Business Development Paul Franz.

ALTR is a Snowflake Premier Partner and has been designated with the Snowflake Financial Service Competency badge for its data control and security solution in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud helps banking, insurance, fintech, and investment management customers, and others in the financial services industry launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future, and accelerate their compliance and regulatory compliance. The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022, rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem.

The Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour is designed to showcase the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud, and to offer organizations the opportunity to explore using and collaborating with data in ways unimaginable a few years ago. Through learning about the latest capabilities of the Data Cloud, Snowflake’s newest data workloads, and innovative new use cases, Data Cloud World Tour attendees will discover fresh ways to take their companies to new frontiers.

WHAT: Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

WHEN AND WHERE:

WHO: James Beecham, Founder and CTO and Paul Franz, VP of Business Development

TO REQUEST A MEETING AT A TOUR STOP: https://www.altr.com/talk-to-us
REGISTRATION: https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/americas/

For more information about the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour, visit https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/.

About ALTR

ALTR is the only automated policy enforcement and data security solution that allows you to easily control and protect sensitive data to minimize risks sooner and unlock value faster. Hundreds of companies and thousands of users leverage ALTR’s platform to gain unparalleled visibility into data usage, automate and control data access, and secure data with patented rate limiting and tokenization-as-a-service, all in minutes instead of months. ALTR’s database integrations and partner ecosystem enable on-premises-to-cloud protection and a single solution for enterprise-wide data governance and security. To learn more, please visit ALTR.com. To start with the ALTR Free plan today, sign up here.

Contacts

Media

RedIron PR for ALTR

Kari Walker

kari@redironpr.com

Articoli correlati

2022 State of Bot Mitigation Report: Growing Majority of Companies (69%) Lose Revenue Due to Bot-Driven Account Fraud

Business Wire Business Wire -
Despite Increased Investment in Bot Mitigation, Annual Report Shows Companies Continue to Struggle with Bot Attacks NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATO--Kasada, provider...
Continua a leggere

Alcon Completes Availability of Clareon Portfolio with Clareon Toric During AAO 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Clareon Toric, a glistening-free* toric intraocular lens with exceptional clarity and unrivaled stability, is rolling out across select practices...
Continua a leggere

Menlo Security Names Kate Terrell Chief Human Resources Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tapped to lead people and places team across Menlo’s global operations MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cyberHEAT--Menlo Security, a leader in cloud...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
vodafone 5g

“Action for 5G”, al via la sesta edizione del bando di Vodafone

5G