Altowav Strengthens Sales Leadership to Capture Growing Market Demand

Wireless innovator adds veteran enterprise sales executive Eric Thune as EVP of Sales and promotes Marina Savy to Director of Channel Sales as customers scale deployments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#60GHz--With its full AltoPlex product line now shipping and a global network of reps, distributors, and systems integrators in place, Altowav is seeing customers move from initial deployments to larger-scale commitments. To capitalize on this momentum, the company has made two key leadership moves: hiring 30-year enterprise sales veteran Eric Thune as Executive Vice President of Sales, and promoting Marina Savy to Director of Channel Sales.

“Eric is one of the very best enterprise sales executives I’ve known in my 40 years in this industry,” said Joe Costello, Executive Chairman of Altowav. “He will be relentlessly focused on bringing all of our technical and support resources to bear to deliver maximum value to customers of every size.”

“I’m thrilled to join Altowav at such a pivotal moment,” said Thune. “The company is at an inflection point—the product is proven, the channel is built, and customers are ready to scale. I’m committed to delivering the same great service our partners and customers expect while building our capacity to execute ever-larger engagements.”

Alongside Thune’s arrival, Marina Savy has been promoted to Director of Channel Sales. Savy brings more than 20 years of channel sales experience in wireless and networking, including leadership roles at Ceragon Networks, Siklu, SIAE Microelettronica, and Winncom Technologies.

“Marina knows this industry inside and out—the technology, the customers, and the partners,” said Thune. “She’s built relationships across the channel over two decades, and she’s exactly the leader we need as we scale our go-to-market efforts worldwide.”

These leadership additions come as Altowav enters its next phase of growth. With the AltoPlex family now in full production, the company is executing the next phase of its product roadmap: a breakthrough new offering planned for mid-year that will significantly expand what Altowav can deliver for customers across the full range of their connectivity challenges.

About Altowav

Altowav develops high-speed wireless radio equipment engineered for the most demanding connectivity challenges. With a focus on 60 GHz solutions, we’re expanding into emerging applications where microseconds matter and wired connections aren’t an option. Learn more at https://altowav.com

