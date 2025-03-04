Altium to Exhibit Latest Innovations at Embedded World 2025, March 11-13, Booth 4-305

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Altium--Altium, a global leader in electronics design systems, will be at Booth 4-305 at Embedded World 2025, March 11–13, showcasing its industry-leading solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes, all stakeholders, and all applications across the Altium ecosystem. Altium Designer, Altium 365, Octopart, and Altium Lifecycle, an enterprise-grade solution for connected, compliant, and controlled electronics lifecycle management, will all be represented.

At Booth 4-305, Altium will demonstrate the value it provides to stakeholders throughout the electronics industry, including enterprises, manufacturers, suppliers, purchasers, and individual designers.

Altium Lifecycle, a digitally integrated solution for large businesses and enterprise organizations, provides a connected, compliant and controlled solution for heavily regulated electronics hardware development and systems engineering ― equipping enterprises with visibility and security. Altium Lifecycle will completely transform the electronics lifecycle management process.

Altium 365, Altium's cloud-based, collaborative electronics development platform, connects all disciplines and stakeholders across the entire electronics hardware development process. Through this cloud-enabled platform, all teams involved in the process will be able to collaborate more effectively.

Octopart is Altium’s data-driven component and parts search engine. It enables suppliers to list components and users and purchasers to source intelligently from millions of listings, including sources, specs, prices, and current and future availability. Through strategic placement, manufacturers and distributors can reach target audiences where they are most engaged.

Altium Designer, the industry's leading electronics design software, empowers engineers with enhanced productivity using multi-discipline electronics development and concurrent design. Learn about Altium Designer 25 and some of its coming features.

Booth 4-305 will also feature daily presentations from industry experts, demonstrations, discussions with Altium leaders, and giveaways. Altium encourages all Embedded World attendees to experience their booth.

Embedded World is this year’s most anticipated gathering of embedded experts and players, to which thousands of embedded businesses, technology experts, and thought leaders will travel from 75 countries to meet and exchange ideas. Learn more at https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Altium

Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a global software company accelerating the pace of electronics innovation. Altium delivers digital solutions that maximize productivity in electronics design, connect all stakeholders throughout the creation process, provide seamless access to component sources and intelligence, and manage the entire electronics lifecycle. The Altium ecosystem speeds the realization of electronics-based products across multiple industries and every size company. Learn more at altium.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

Altium PR Contact:

Name: Christina Murphy

Phone: 941-780-3845

Email: Christina.murphy@altium.com or pr@altium.com