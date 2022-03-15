Altium Launches Electronic Design Program For College And University Students

Program prepares students to advance to industry-level printed circuit board design and manufacturing careers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ALU #ECAD–Altium LLC (ASX: ALU) announced today that it has launched Altium Education, a free online curriculum and certification program for college and university students interested in engineering and electronics design. This hands-on course takes college students from the very basics of electronics to designing their first printed circuit board (PCB).





Altium Education is the next step in Altium’s education initiative that makes learning electronics more accessible. In 2020, Altium introduced Upverter Education, a modular-based PCB design program created for high school students. With a focus on higher learning institutions, Altium Education has been developed for university and college students studying engineering and computer science.

Designed for virtual, hybrid, and physical classrooms, Altium Education’s curriculum supplements engineering classes and offers professors the flexibility of incorporating it into their current lesson plans.

“Understanding prototyping skills is a necessary step for Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) students,” said Siddharth Deliwala, Director, ESE Lab Programs, School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania. “Altium Education’s course provides the perfect introduction to PCB design that I need to help prepare my students for advanced engineering courses. All of our engineering students should take this web-based curriculum.”

The program features hands-on lessons focused on schematics, design layout, and manufacturing. Students will receive guided instruction that culminates in the completion of their own manufacturable PCB. To support professors and teachers, an educator’s guide is provided for the course. A free license of Altium Designer, the industry’s leading ECAD software, is included for any college and university student enrolled in the course.

Upon course completion, students will obtain a certificate signifying that they have successfully completed Altium’s Education course covering the fundamentals of PCB design. This course broadens their skill set and helps prepare students for their entry into a professional engineering career.

“Our mission with Altium Education is to provide college-level curriculum and professional tools that introduces students to the art, science, and technology involved in the design of printed circuit boards,” states Rea Callender, Vice President of Education. “Our hope with Altium Education is to build and expand the talent in the world of electronics design.”

Altium Education is now available to college and university students and professors looking to supplement their engineering curriculum. Units can be taken consecutively or in order of interest within traditional university and college courses, such as Fundamentals of Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics, Robotics System Design, Alternative Energy, and Microwave Electronics.

For more information visit Altium Education, You can also learn more about the free PCB design curriculum on the Altium OnTrack podcast.

