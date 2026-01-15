Altitude Marketing Releases 2026 CDMO Marketing Trends Report, Highlighting Shifts in Growth Strategy, Channel Performance, AI Adoption

EMMAUS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altitude Marketing released its 2026 CDMO Marketing Trends Report, a quantitative analysis of marketing practices and organizational dynamics across the U.S. contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector. The report draws on survey data from 149 marketing leaders and provides benchmarks and insights into how CDMOs are adapting their go-to-market strategies amid ongoing market pressure and technological change.

The findings point to a period of measured growth for CDMO marketing teams, with nearly 80% of respondents expecting department expansion in 2026 and a similar share projecting budget increases. At the same time, the data reveal a clear shift toward hybrid resourcing models, with three-quarters of respondents planning to increase their use of outsourced agency partners.

The report also underscores the growing importance of data-driven, content-led inbound strategies. Organic SEO and AI-driven search emerged as the most effective channels for generating qualified leads in 2025, outperforming traditional tactics such as trade shows and paid media. Looking ahead, respondents expect these same channels to command the largest share of marketing investment in 2026.

AI adoption has moved firmly into the mainstream, with 70% of CDMO marketers reporting daily use of AI tools and most citing measurable efficiency gains. Respondents reported saving an estimated five to ten hours per week through applications such as data analysis, information discovery, and content repurposing, signaling a shift from experimentation to operational integration.

“Marketing leaders at CDMOs are being asked to do more with steady, not unlimited, growth,” said Adam Smartschan, chief strategy officer at Altitude Marketing. “This research gives teams a clear picture of what their peers are prioritizing, where budgets are moving, and which channels and tools are actually delivering results.”

Key findings from the report will be discussed during a live Contract Pharma webinar on January 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET, featuring Smartschan alongside John Boogard, Senior Director of Global Marketing and Product Strategies of ARx. The session will explore how CDMO marketing teams can apply the data to real-world planning decisions for 2026.

