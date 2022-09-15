<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Altamira Technologies is Awarded Subcontract with IronEagleX

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altamira Technologies Corporation, a world-class engineering and analytics technology company, was recently awarded a subcontract with IronEagleX in support of USSOCOM.

Under the IronEagleX contract, Altamira will continue its integral work in supporting the Warfighter and their respective missions. The prime contract is a ten-year award with a $430M ceiling. During the technical prototype, Altamira led the delivery of a Data Science environment and the Agile delivery of multiple advanced analytic solutions.

In making the announcement, Altamira’s Vice President of Technology, Melonie Richie, stated, “Altamira is so excited to support both IronEagleX and the SOCOM enterprise. During the prototype, we really got to get our hands dirty leading a highly skilled data science team to success against multiple intelligence requirements. Now, we get the opportunity to do that at scale for the next 10 years against some of the Nation’s most mission-critical intelligence challenges.”

About Altamira

Altamira advances National Security missions with intelligence solutions that are informed by mission experts and delivered by elite technical talent. Altamira has served Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) customers with deep support to space-based, cyber, and intelligence tradecraft mission sets for over two decades.

Contacts

Richard Campos, Sr. VP BD, richard.campos@altamiracorp.com, 703-813-2100

