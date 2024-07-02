altafiber Solar Array in Middletown Provides Carbon Free Connection to Customers; Supports Company’s Sustainability Commitment

altafiber is providing high-speed fiberoptic service to Middletown customers with net-zero carbon emissions

altafiber partnered with Appalachian Renewable Power (ARP Solar) on the solar project

Installation will produce 116,000 kilowatt-hours of power annually

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is pleased to announce the completion of a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) array at its Middletown, Ohio, location that will deliver net-zero carbon emissions after a year of operation.





Appalachian Renewable Power (ARP Solar) designed and installed the solar system, which is comprised of 184 panels that will annually produce around 116,000 kilowatt-hours of power. The solar array is designed to produce enough power to offset 100 percent of power used in the building over the course of a year.

The installation is part of altafiber’s climate action plan, which targets a 40% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030. The company’s ultimate goal is to reduce GHG emissions intensity to net-zero by 2040, matching the commitment of its parent company, Macquarie Asset Management.

“ Behind the scenes, our fiberoptic Internet and video technology in Middletown is powered by sunshine,” said Nadja Turek, altafiber’s Director of Sustainability. “ This is an example of how we are growing to serve new customers in new areas, without growing our carbon footprint.”

