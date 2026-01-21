ALT5 Sigma Corporation Launches ALT5 AI to Power the Next Era of Enterprise AI—Where Crypto, Compliance and AI Payment Rails Converge

Strategic initiative aims to leverage company’s $8 billion transaction processing expertise to support AI-driven commerce

Appoints Bill Inman as Chief Innovation Strategist and Spokesperson

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) (“ALT5” or the “Company”), a fintech company that maintains a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based payment programs, today announced the launch of ALT5 AI, a new business unit created to anchor the Company’s expansion into enterprise AI, AI payment rails, and AI-driven economic activity. The Company also announced the appointment of Bill Inman as Chief Innovation Strategist and Spokesperson.

This launch marks a defining moment for ALT5 as it looks to take its decentralized payments platform to the next level — strengthening security, adding intelligence and automation, and introducing AI-native settlement capabilities.

“Hello world — please meet ALT5 AI,” said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. “AI is no longer experimental. It is becoming a participant in the economy. With ALT5 AI, we are aiming to extend our proven structure, compliance, and secure payment rails to AI-driven activity — connecting intelligent systems to real economic activity at enterprise scale.”

ALT5 AI represents a natural evolution of the Company’s proven payment infrastructure, which has processed over $8 billion in transactions since 2018. By integrating AI capabilities into its existing ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime platforms, ALT5 can enhance transaction processing efficiency, improve compliance monitoring, and create new revenue streams from AI-driven payment flows, positioning the Company to capture value from the rapidly expanding AI economy, while leveraging its established enterprise relationships and regulatory framework. The Company intends for ALT5 AI to integrate with the World Liberty Financial ecosystem by extending ALT5’s payment and settlement infrastructure to support AI-driven transaction flows that leverage USD1 for stable settlement and $WLFI tokens for ecosystem participation and utility. This integration is designed to increase transaction throughput, expand real-world use cases for digital assets, and align AI-driven commerce with ALT5’s broader treasury and payments strategy.

In his role as Chief Innovation Strategist, Bill Inman will guide the expected expansion of artificial intelligence in the Company’s current and future operations through its new ALT5 AI business unit. Bill is an entrepreneur, executive, and investor with more than 25 years of experience across artificial intelligence, blockchain, decentralized systems, and enterprise technology platforms. He is a named inventor on multiple issued patents, spanning AI and blockchain technologies, and has worked extensively with decentralized AI, compute, and digital infrastructure initiatives focused on real-world deployment. Mr. Inman has also partnered with and advised enterprise corporations across future of work technology and other sectors, helping scale businesses from the idea stage into large, revenue-generating platforms by translating emerging technologies into secure, scalable, and commercially viable solutions.

Added Mr. Isaac, “We are pleased to welcome Bill Inman to the ALT5 family. Bill brings rare, hands-on experience at the intersection of AI, crypto, decentralized systems, and enterprise execution. He has spent decades building and scaling platforms where technology meets real economic activity, and his leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate ALT5’s next phase of growth.”

ALT5 AI: Where AI Becomes Transactable

ALT5 AI is expected to extend ALT5’s decentralized payments platform into AI — adding intelligence, security, and enterprise readiness to how value is created, authorized, and settled across modern digital systems.

“AI doesn’t just think, it acts,” said Mr. Inman. “As AI systems execute workflows, trigger decisions, and transact, they generate real economic activity. ALT5 AI is building the payment rails that allow this activity to be authorized, measured, and settled securely at enterprise scale.”

The launch of ALT5 AI is expected to drive additional transaction volume across ALT5’s payment infrastructure and create new opportunities for USD1 stablecoin integration within AI workflows. As AI systems increasingly require real-time payments for compute resources, data access, and service transactions, ALT5’s proven ability to process digital payments positions the Company to become a critical infrastructure provider for the AI economy. Enterprise pilot programs are scheduled to begin in the near future, with transaction volumes expected to begin ramping thereafter.

ALT5 AI’s mission is to enable:

ALT5 bringing its existing decentralized payment and settlement solutions to fast-growing AI companies that need to transact securely using crypto

AI-to-enterprise payments using proven ALT5 rails for billing, settlement, and compliance

AI-to-AI transactions as intelligent systems interact and exchange value across networks

Secure, policy-controlled AI workflows aligned with enterprise operating requirements

Settlement tied to actual AI usage, with clear records and auditable outcomes

The creation of new AI-driven markets and payment opportunities, including personal finance and other emerging AI-enabled financial use cases

Expanded utility across the World Liberty Financial ecosystem, including increased usage of the $WLFI tokens and the USD1 stablecoin

“I am excited to join the ALT5 team at a pivotal moment for both AI and digital payments,” added Mr. Inman. “ALT5 has built production-grade crypto payment and settlement infrastructure that enterprises can actually deploy, and ALT5 AI extends that foundation into AI-driven commerce. My focus is on applying proven decentralized systems, AI strategy, and enterprise execution to help ALT5 scale, secure, and create transaction-ready AI solutions for real-world use.”

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company’s processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

About ALT5 AI

ALT5 AI is the newly established artificial intelligence business unit of ALT5 Sigma Corporation, focused on extending ALT5’s production-grade crypto payment and settlement infrastructure into AI-driven enterprise use cases. ALT5 AI looks to enable secure, compliant AI transactions, usage-based settlement, and integration with decentralized financial systems—connecting AI activity directly to real economic workflows across the ALT5 and World Liberty Financial ecosystem.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the launch of ALT5 AI, the integration of artificial intelligence into the Company’s business, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5’s platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5’s services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains general statements, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. This press release, unlike other releases of the Company, does not contain statements regarding potential separation plans of the Company’s biotech business in respect of which the reader should review previous releases for forward-looking statements and previous filings with the SEC for specific risk factors related to such potential separation.

Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully launch ALT5 AI and changes in the value of $WLFI tokens and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

