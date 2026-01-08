ALT5 Sigma Corp. Reports Company Record Annual Transaction Volume of $3.4 Billion in 2025

2025 transaction volume represents a $1.2 billion, or 55%, year-over-year increase and nearly $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since 2021

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS), a fintech company that maintains a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based payment programs, today announced it had processed a record $3.4 billion in total transactions in 2025, representing an increase of $1.2 billion, or 55%, over 2024. The full year transaction volume reflects ALT5’s continued momentum in digital payments processing and underscores the Company’s role as a scalable payments and settlement infrastructure provider in the rapidly expanding digital asset and stablecoin ecosystem.

Five-Year Transaction Volume Growth

ALT5's record company 2025 performance builds on a consistent multi-year growth trajectory. Over a five-year period, ALT5 has expanded transaction volumes by more than 700%, reflecting a four-year compound annual growth rate of 66.5%, processing nearly $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since 2021:

2021: $442.1 million

2022: $743.9 million

2023: $1.1 billion

2024: $2.2 billion

2025: $3.4 billion

“2025 marked a year of record transaction volumes, strategic acquisitions, and meaningful partnerships for ALT5 Sigma, reinforcing our leadership position within the digital asset and fintech landscape,” said Tony Isaac, President and CEO of ALT5 Sigma. “Our continued multi-year growth reflects the scalability of our platform and the broader structural shift toward blockchain-based payments and stablecoins for cross-border and global trade settlement.”

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

With increasing adoption from leading enterprise, institutional, and international clients, ALT5 remains well positioned to continue scaling its payments and settlement infrastructure. Management believes the Company’s consistent growth trajectory, expanding client relationships, and proven platform scalability support the potential for continued increases in processed transaction volumes over time, subject to market conditions and execution.

“Considering the accelerating adoption of stablecoins for international and cross-border payments, management believes it is reasonable to expect continued scaling of transaction volumes over the coming years,” Isaac continued.

Strategic Treasury Position Strengthens Balance Sheet

Beyond its core payment processing achievements, ALT5 has strategically strengthened its balance sheet through its innovative $WLFI Treasury Strategy, providing exposure to one of digital finance's fastest growing ecosystems.

The Company currently holds approximately 7.3 billion $WLFI tokens, the governance token associated with the USD1 ecosystem, representing over $1 billion in estimated value based on prevailing market conditions. USD1 has an approximate market capitalization of $3.4 billion, and as adoption of the USD1 stablecoin grows, ALT5 expects heightened demand for $WLFI. The Company's substantial holdings means that increases in $WLFI token value can translate to increases in the value of ALT5’s assets. This strategic position enables ALT5 to align operating execution with balance sheet strategy and supports continued focus on USD1-related integrations intended to expand transaction volumes, enhance enterprise utility, and drive revenue.

"We are immensely grateful to our dedicated team, partners, shareholders, and the World Liberty Financial community for their unwavering support," Isaac continued. "As we enter 2026 with tremendous momentum and a fortified balance sheet, ALT5 Sigma remains committed to innovation, delivering scalable and compliant infrastructure, and unlocking new frontiers in digital finance."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Founded in 2018, the Company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to ALT5’s accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations and payment and trading infrastructure operations, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector and the and payment and trading infrastructure sector, and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5’s platforms and business. Words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions may indicate forward looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5’s services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations

ALT5@icrinc.com