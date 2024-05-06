AlphaVu Granted Patent for Systems and Methods of Sentiment and Misinformation Analysis

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent number 11,966,702 to AlphaVu for the company’s invention of technology and methods used to analyze sentiment and detect misinformation.





AlphaVu’s newly patented algorithms identify and analyze misinformation from digital data sources including news media sites, social media, e-mails, and call center transcripts. AlphaVu’s machine learning models study each individual comment and calculate its misinformation risk and overall sentiment.

“This patent validates AlphaVu’s unmatched approach and capabilities in scoring public sentiment with reliable accuracy,” said AlphaVu founder and CEO Scott Wilkinson. “There are now more places than ever for our communities to share feedback and spread ideas, and our technology makes it possible for companies to aggregate that data, analyze it with pinpoint accuracy, and create actionable insights.”

AlphaVu’s algorithms for measuring sentiment and detecting misinformation were developed during the pandemic as the company worked with public health agencies to understand and fight misinformation about vaccines. The algorithms now feed AI systems that measure customer satisfaction, public sentiment, and voter opinion.

Founded in 2009, AlphaVu is a public opinion analytics firm that serves public agencies, municipalities, utilities, and others. The company works with its clients to provide insights used in public engagement and educational efforts, and AlphaVu helps identify disadvantaged and underserved communities that are often underrepresented in public engagement and feedback. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C and Baltimore, Md and supports clients across the US.

ABOUT ALPHAVU

Now celebrating 15 years of operation, AlphaVu empowers organizations to understand how communities are connected, how people share information, and how to harness influence. With the power of AI, AlphaVu’s team builds actionable insights based on the analysis of data that measures customer satisfaction, public sentiment, and voter opinion. AlphaVu’s patented algorithms and forecasting capabilities help clients to proactively address perceptions that could impact their organizations. www.AlphaVu.com

Contacts

Media Contact: Brian Carter, brian@anthemfirm.com