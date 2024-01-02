Home Business Wire Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth...
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024 in New York City

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.


Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Needham institutional sales representative.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yujia Zhai, CPA

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (860) 214-0809

